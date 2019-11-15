Between now and Christmas, shoppers will be able to find several craft shows filled with a variety of handmade goods. And two of the area’s most well-established shows will be held Saturday: the Hip Handmade Market’s fall session and the 29th annual Cecil Floyd Craft Show.
Cecil Floyd Craft Show
In its 29th year, the Cecil Floyd Craft Show is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Cecil Floyd Elementary School, 2201 W. 24th St.
More than 100 vendors will be available at the fair, and many of them are making their first appearance, said Ragan Gullett, coordinator of the show.
“We have a lot of new crafters this year who we’ve never had before, so there will be a variety of items,” Gullett said.
The event will feature regular staples, including the smell of warm cinnamon rolls for sale. The craft show operates as the largest annual fundraiser for the school, organized and managed by PTA members to benefit the children, teachers and support staff of the school. Each vendor will donate an item for a raffle that will also raise funds. Exhibits are juried for quality of work. Guests will have access to holiday items, handcrafted clothing, home décor, foods, accessories, jewelry and more.
Cost: $3, free for elementary students, $10 for early bird entry at 8 a.m.
Details: 417-625-5320.
Hip Handmade Market
The market will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Joplin Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St.
Founder Emma Ball said about 35 vendors will be on hand, offering paper goods, soaps, jewelry, pottery, clothing, vintage finds, accessories, knits, photography, painting, woodworking, printmaking, felting, metal work, children’s items, baked goods and more.
The twice-a-year market has drawn steadily growing crowds each time, yet the amount of vendors remains about the same, Ball said.
“We like to keep the number of vendors limited, but it’s curated very well,” Ball said. “We make sure that they feature what people really want to buy and that it’s not the same thing at every booth.”
The move to the Empire Market’s location means the Hip Handmade Market will run alongside the Empire Market’s food and produce sellers.
All ticket proceeds will benefit Art Feeds Joplin. Cost: $2.
Organizers will also bring back a preshow from 6:30 to 9 p.m. today. Attendees will get a chance to shop before anyone else and enjoy snacks and drinks, Ball said.
Tickets are available for $18, or 2 for $32.
Details: emma@thehiphandmademarket.com.
