“Instant replay” was gladly welcomed into broadcasting and then bullied its way into the officiating of athletic competitions. We fans loved watching the replays of our team’s game-winning touchdowns, and we agonized watching the opposing team’s game-winners. Now, we also must endure the pause in the game, as referees review those plays deemed too close to call. But in reviewing the play, the correct call usually becomes obvious and the referee’s ruling is either corrected or upheld. A few purists dislike this particular use of technology, but most people think replay is useful in getting the game as right as possible.
“Getting it right” does take time and effort, but there is something appealing about ensuring that a missed call does not influence the outcome of a game. Most of us sports fans, now accustomed to the replay, think that the game has benefitted through the reviewing of questionable moments. If so, why are we humans more nonchalant with our own built-in instant replay system?
We have the same capability of replaying past experiences. We can slow down the action — even freeze it — and observe for as long as we desire. We can think about it, look at it from different angles, talk about it with others, evaluate, and, as in the sports arena, do a better job at “getting it right” with our living.
It’s called “reflection,” the ability to look back upon and replay segments of yesterday or last month. This ability to reflect upon our lives and our living is a significant part of what makes us human, and, I believe, a significant part of our being made in the image of God. Failure to reflect — or even a sloppy attempt at reflection — is tantamount to journeying through life with the attitude that you got it right the first time, that your problems are the fault of others, that you never step out of bounds, that your life needs no officiating.
Athletic teams watch tapes of the previous game. Therapists watch tapes of sessions with their patients. Courts listen to the tapes of conversations. Actors and actresses watch replays of their performances. These people take the time and make the effort to do this because doing so is invaluable to their success. Perhaps — no, certainly — we would do well to consider the value of taking the time and making the effort to study important replays of the way we feel, the way we think, the way we believe, the way we relate, and the way we live.
Studying the replays of those times that caused us emotional distress will help us learn how to address those insecurities and feelings of inferiority that cause such pain and isolation. Reviewing these replays of those occasions when we did or did not do well in handling a particular situation, and then spending the time in reflection, will prepare us for the next opportunity.
In addition to such personal reflection, we could choose to do some spiritual reflection, looking to see how well we do with incorporating our beliefs into our daily living. Do we live what we preach, or is our practical theology vastly different from our professed theology?
For some of my favorite authors, personal reflection is high on their list of priorities. More often than not, they speak of this discipline as stepping outside of your life for a while, spending needed time in solitude. They speak of conversations with themselves or just allowing time for the self to speak. Even arguing with yourself is allowed. The idea is to reflect — to watch a rerun of an incident and to study it.
Perhaps the time and place to start is here and now. Sit back and quietly, but resolutely, reflect upon what you have just read.
