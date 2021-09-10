He turned from me, burying his face into the folds of his mother’s dress, unsure what to do with my smile. Then, ever so slowly, he dared a second look, only to turn away in haste, slipping back into the safety of mom’s skirt. It was the last day of our visit with family in Mississippi before returning home to Missouri.
Due to the thickly crowded lobby of the restaurant, where we were waiting to pay our bill for a marvelous Sunday dinner, I had given up on getting him to return my smile. I was now chatting with our group when suddenly, there he was, this little black boy now standing at my feet, outreached arms and a waiting look. A surge of delight moved through me as I reached down and scooped him up into my arms. He rested his right arm on my left shoulder, and examined the smiling faces of family, friends and strangers.
Having lived the decade of the '60s in a very segregated Mississippi, I fully understand this little story would never have happened back then; in fact, such an incident could have resulted in something dark. Out of fear of stiff retaliation, the mother of that little Black child would have very deftly sidestepped this incident; actually, her family would not even have been in the restaurant.
I write this having just completed reading Isabel Wilkerson’s book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” in which she describes the existence of a stout and brutal system of caste in our very own United States. In the American system, it is birth which determines your place in the caste — if you are white, you are on the top rung. If you are Black, you are assigned your place on the bottom rung. All others are somewhere between the two.
Each group within each rung of the ladder is assigned certain privileges and responsibilities. The lowest rung is the most subservient to those above. The simplest expression of this is seen in the understood rules designed for riding the bus. If you are white, you have the privilege of riding in the front of the bus; if you are Black, you have the responsibility of riding in the back and the driver need not remind you where you belong. By the time you who are Black are old enough to ride, you have been taught by your parents to know that you automatically go to the back and take your seat.
Civil rights legislation broke apart the public structure of segregation, but it could not reach the system of caste. So many of us thought, wrongly, that in a matter of time, the demolition of segregation would solve the race problem. But, alas, no. Legislation was unable to touch the private sector, where caste is yet the preferred system of American society. Yes, civil rights legislation was a major victory, but the victory was only on one battlefront, while the war itself rages on.
Caste is a system that belies our foundational principles of equality and common good. Rather than winning a battle here and there, a major push is needed to first educate ourselves about caste. We must then enter the voting booth, armed with that knowledge. It is imperative that this education take place both in the heart of the city and in the lush farmland of rural America. It is imperative that our youth and our young adults become more aware of the power of knowledge and the vote. We need a renewal of those truths that are self-evident.
To what end do we make this concerted effort? That our children might look up, as did that little Black child, and see not a color but a person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.