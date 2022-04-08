Songwriter and performer Leonard Cohen, the son of Jewish parents and grandson of a rabbi, is said to have faithfully practiced Judaism throughout his life. He demonstrated an intimate knowledge of the Hebrew Bible and has said that Jesus lived a beautiful life, adding, “He touched me.” He studied other religions, practicing aspects of those religions that appealed to him while remaining faithful to his Jewish heritage.
Notwithstanding, Cohen did live a complicated life that leads many to question or wonder whether religion played a serious role. About his signature song, "Hallelujah," it is questioned, “Is this a religious song?” Many seem unable to acknowledge anything spiritual happening here, in spite of the references to biblical characters and stories.
I hear this song as a powerful, dramatic, spiritual lamentation. To be clear, lamentation defines a mournful expression of grief and sorrow. The biblical book Lamentations is a lamentation over the fall of the temple in 586 B.C. Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”, spanning decades, genres and a trove of voices, is a song of lamentation, telling the story of doubt, broken love, true love remembered and mourned, guilt, and finding peace.
The lyrics composing “Hallelujah” reveal a deep sense of knowing the Hebrew Bible, a love for its stories, and a self-awareness that give him intimacy and understanding for those people whose stories were told. His gift is to pack a truthful and powerful drama into a minimum number of words that reach into the depths of human experience and mystery. Bob Dylan’s reaction to all of Cohen’s songs — “They make me think and feel” — tell of my reaction to "Hallelujah.”
Hear Cohen’s insight, understanding and identification with the biblical characters of whom he speaks. The opening lines refer to young David, the future king, being called to sing and play his lyre for King Saul, who likely suffered bouts with severe depression. The music aids “the baffled king.”
From Saul, the song moves to the older David’s own brokenness: “Your faith was strong, but you needed proof … you saw her bathing on the roof.” And from David, the song moves to Delilah and the cutting of Samson’s hair, “drawing from his lips ‘hallelujah.’”
And then it all turns personal. Hear the deep, authentic lamenting over the same failures his biblical friends experienced and that we all experience. He reveals a bout with doubt — “Well, maybe there’s a God above.” That all he’s learned from love is to get even — metaphorically — by shooting “somebody who outdrew you.” He clarifies that he has come not to praise himself as “as a pilgrim who has seen the light.” And that he has learned that “love is not some victory march, no, it’s a cold and it’s a broken hallelujah."
And then comes what seems to me a prayer of disappointment: “There was a time you let me know what’s really going on here below.” But that seems to have ceased. He remembers the good times with God, “the Holy Dove moving too, and every single breath we drew was hallelujah.” The mood is as though he is longing for those days.
Finally, the song turns into a confession with “I’ve done my best, but it wasn’t much,” followed by the best description of the human condition I have ever heard: “I couldn’t feel, so I tried to touch.” Touch represents the need for proof and definition, the comfort and assurance given by idols.
Then Cohen rises to give his declaration of faith: “Even though it all went wrong, I’ll stand before the Lord of Song with nothing but hallelujah.”
Might it be that, as broken people, our only praise is a broken hallelujah?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.