“There’s a blaze of light in every word, it doesn’t matter which you heard, the holy or the broken hallelujah.”
These words are from the third stanza of Leonard Cohen’s soul-stirring, brilliant composition, “Hallelujah.” When I listen to “Hallelujah,” and I do occasionally, I gird-up my manhood (real men don’t cry). This music has its own unique way of bringing me back to reality.
The word “hallelujah” comes from the language of the ancient Hebrews. It alludes to the deepest expressions of feelings flowing out of a genuine care for the things of God. The gist of “holy” is that of having a flawless spiritual quality. And “broken” is what it is — something fractured, not working properly. Think about it. Cohen is suggesting the possibility of a broken hallelujah.
Sing on, brother! If true — and I believe it is — this means that my “brokenness” does not stand between me and God. It is not that I once was sinful; I am sinful — no more or no less than you. I think thoughts that betray my faith in God. I am tainted with self-interest. I covet, I am selfish and envious. I speak evil of my brother. I know flashes of hate. I have done terrible things. All these things, large and small, fracture my relationship with God. In short, I am broken, as are my hallelujahs.
But when did “broken” become unworthy? There is a difference between “sin” and “evil.” All humans are sinful, but not all humans are evil (see “People of the Lie” by Scott Peck). Somewhere along the way we began speaking of big and little sins, and of sin as making us unworthy. Though sin does makes us sinful, an inescapable condition, it is evil which makes us unworthy.
Because all humans are sinful, the Bible is full of compelling and inspiring stories of brokenness: Adam and Eve were greedy; Abraham and Sarah lost their faith; Noah was an embarrassment to his children; Judas betrayed and Peter denied Christ; Paul acknowledged a war within himself — to mention but a few. But God was there, always there, being God. It is as though God expects our brokenness.
One such story, a very enlightening one, is a story of twin brothers. Esau was the elder brother (by only minutes), and as the elder son, owned the family birthright, which doubled the portion of the inheritance. Jacob was the brash, confident younger brother who craved Esau’s birthright.
And so Jacob contrived a plan that would trick Isaac, their father, into giving him the birthright. Through lies and deceit, Jacob successfully worked his plan, and Esau responded as would be expected — red-hot anger and a hatred so deep he would have killed Jacob had Jacob not fled from his presence. For 20 years, the brothers were separated.
During the expanse of those years, Esau fulfilled his responsibilities to his community as the elder son of Isaac even as his hatred burned. And the community, realizing Esau’s predicament, remained close to him. This, to them, was a part of their identity as a people whose faith rested in God.
For Jacob, those 20 years found him working a number of years for Rachel’s hand in marriage. Also during the time of separation, there is evidence of his relationship with God taking on a new significance. The story tells of his receiving a revelation from God and a new name (Israel, meaning “God rules”). Then finally, the two brothers were reconciled.
And in this story about God, a faith community, and two broken men, “There’s a blaze of light in every word.”
