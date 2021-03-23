It depicts a man and a woman talking about faith. The man says, “I believe, but sometimes I don’t.” The woman responds, “That’s weird, because I don’t believe, but sometimes I do.” What’s weird is that two people on opposite sides of the spectrum of faith are talking about faith, and they seem to be comfortable with doubt.
Doubt is one of those willing and helpful companions, but one that can get on your nerves when matters turn serious. With challenging questions, doubt can be difficult and tiresome, sometimes annoying — occasionally you simply excuse yourself, there’s something else you have to do.
I have found that with people, the simpler the issue, the more comfortable is doubt. We seem to trust doubt in those less complicated issues. Say we are uncertain (which is doubt) about something — seeking a good tax accountant or a doctor, a seafood restaurant, a good child care center — so we confide in someone, and when we feel right about it, we go on from there.
But bring on politics — where the answers are more complicated and troubling — and doubt can become difficult, making us less eager to think for ourselves. And religion? Well, doubt often becomes downright difficult, even perplexing. To make matters worse, denominations tend to push their denominational beliefs. And worse yet, there are many ministers who tag doubt as sinful, to be avoided at all costs.
Ergo, doubt is believed to be harmful to our faith, even dangerous; the tendency is, at this juncture, to allow others to do our thinking for us. This then begs the question: Whose faith is it — ours, or our minister’s?
That the church today has misunderstood and mishandled doubt is an understatement, to say the least. But there are those who are alert to the situation and have spoken and written about it at length, offering help, education and consultation. One such new work is a book by Brian McLaren, “Faith after Doubt.”
In this book, the author presents, among other thoughts and ideas, his understanding of four stages of faith development and the role of doubt in each of those stages. Stage one is simplicity, two is complexity, three is perplexity and four is harmony. Having heard McLaren teach these stages several years ago, I have worked with this model in my own life. Following are a few of my own thoughts about what I have learned working within this structure.
Stage one has the feel of childhood, when believing is easy and simple, and gives pleasure. That the Apostle Paul understands this stage is obvious when he refers to his readers as “babes” who are, at this point in time, only capable of digesting milk. Jesus had a positive word about the simple faith of “these little ones.”
Stage two has the feel of adolescent complexity, when uncertainty often reigns and confusion is prominent. As the questions grow more serious and heavy with implications, the absolutism we seek becomes elusive and the mystery we fear becomes more prominent.
Stage three collides with cultural and doctrinal relativism. Uncertainty sometimes transforms into cynicism, as doubt is at its strongest. Faith wavers, turns in every direction and can easily fade away.
Stage four is harmony, when relationship matters more than doctrine. How I relate to God, others and the world matters more than the tenets of my faith. Mystery is no longer feared and fought but is enjoyed and celebrated.
Paul Tillich reminds us, “Doubt isn’t the opposite of faith; it is an element of faith.” As an element of faith, might doubt function as does a wise and insightful therapist?
