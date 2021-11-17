Imagine yourself walking into what promises to be a quiet, peaceful woodland in a national park. You have come to find a place for personal reflection or quiet contemplation. Perhaps you seek answers to one of life’s major questions. It may be that you are seeking direction through the despair of disillusionment or healing from being wronged or forgiveness from your own guilt. Or maybe you have an inquiring mind and you are facing the great mystery of faith. You need a place conducive to such serious contemplation, a place that allows quiet in your seeking.
The sound of water a short distance away captures your attention, and you are drawn to it, only to find frustration and disappointment. This stream roars down the mountain side, fast and furious. It is loud and boisterous, inflicting damage in its rush. Its boundaries are collapsing. All around lies the strewn debris from the impact of this directionless momentum.
You turn from this stream, hoping to find the quiet place that you are seeking. Might there exist such a place? You pause and listen, but the sound of the stream you need is not loud. It is easy to miss unless someone points the way. Fortunately for you, someone comes along with assurance there is such a stream close by and who shows you the way.
You find this stream. You settle down near its bank and allow the song of this stream to stir your soul and ease your mind. After a while, your thoughts are gathered, and you turn to the issue at hand. The voice of nature is heard in the stream and in the trees, in the birds and the insects. And the needed reflection begins.
It has been my experience as a Christian and a minister that these two imaginary streams model for us the situation of Christianity today. On the one hand, there is a fast-paced, boisterous and demanding stream of the Christian faith. Its attitude is judgmental, and its mood is negative. It dictates what you believe and where you go. All too often it overflows and changes its own boundaries, resulting in damage and debris in life and in faith.
In this stream, doctrine is defined for you and handed to you, and certainty is demanded. There is no conversation about issues, no penchant for struggling with ideas and no patience with those who do, sometimes differing. Debate is considered doubt, and doubt is unbelief. The mood is “either/or” rather than “both/and.” Its call is to jump on board and hold on.
On the other hand, there is the quiet, soft-spoken, more encouraging stream of Christian faith. Its style is moderate and even-keeled, its attitude is positive and hopeful, and its manner is the gentleness of grace. Its voice seeks to harmonize with the voices of other faiths and with the world of science.
Here, you feel no need for caution. If there is guilt, it falls away in the presence of graceful acceptance. The environment of this stream of faith is inviting and welcoming. Here, attention is not turned inward, on its own interests — this faith speaks not of itself but of life. It encourages and heals by being a part of this world. Here, you are encouraged to be still and know. Here, when you are weary and heavy-laden, you will find rest.
Perhaps you are searching for a faith which allows you to ponder and enjoy the wonder of this amazing life, as you wander through its days. You may or may not leave your church, but you will certainly not leave God.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.