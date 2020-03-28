“Anxiety: distress or uneasiness of mind caused by fear of danger or misfortune.” Well said, Mr. Dictionary. That pretty much nails what we have been feeling these few weeks, and it seems to be getting stronger.
Anxiety is that churning of your stomach, that uneasy sensation pulsating through your body. You feel better for a spell, then something triggers another wave. It is enough to throw you off track. Oh, for the days when normality returns. But anxiety is to the spirit what pain is to the body. It exists to work for us, but it can be unpleasant, and it can cause problems when out of control. So how might we better manage it?
A man fell into a manhole and could not climb out. A physician walked by and handed him a prescription. A minister walked by and gave him a Bible verse. A friend came by and jumped into the hole with him. “What, are you crazy?” said the man. “Now we both are stuck in this hole.” His friend says, “Yes, but I’ve been here before, and I know the way out.”
There is a circle of unusual friends of mine who have been in this hole and who would gladly jump into it with me if given the chance. In a sense, they do. Their names are Simon Peter, Andrew, James, John, Phillip, Bartholomew, Matthew, Thomas, Simon, Thaddaeus, James and Judas. They lived a story of extreme anxiety, and they know the way out.
It opens in John’s Gospel (John 3:21) with Jesus, feeling troubled, telling them that he will be betrayed by one of them. They are stunned. Peter motions to John, “Ask him who it is.” Jesus’ responds vaguely, something that could apply to any of them. Judas exits, but no one is surprised; as treasurer, he often leaves to handle their business matters.
Jesus continues, adding that he will be going away. Now the conversation becomes more intense as anxiety mounts. Go where? When? Why?
Some pledge loyalty. Jesus is their leader, teacher and friend. Never have they known such commitment and held such respect, esteem and admiration for a leader. And he is leaving? Why can’t we go with you? Anxiety stiffens as they plunge deeper into this first-ever experience.
He allows their emotions to ease before he speaks again. He tells them they are to stay together, helping one another. “So he really means this.” Feeling the reality setting in: How can they remain and carry on without him? But he assures them of success. They try to listen, but their nervousness absorbs their thinking.
Some days later, Jesus is arrested, and matters become more ominous. Before now, it was possibility; now it’s fact, now they become fearful. What does this mean for them? Are they next? Suddenly, being associated with Jesus takes on a frightening reality. Even Peter denies knowing Jesus. Then the crucifixion, and their anxiety explodes into full-scale panic. They flee to their homes in nearby cities. Peter and a couple of others return to their former business as fishermen.
It is now that they reflect and begin to listen once again to the voices that matter to them — the voice of God and the voices of friends. Gradually, they find their way back to one another, their belief and their place.
I searched for grand answers and a grand finale to this column. But, like life, it does not always work the way we want. Sometimes, life hurts. That’s just the way it is. The help that faith offers is not what we want, but it is what we need. They made it through the valley, and so can we.
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
