“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.”
The 23rd Psalm is a beautiful song, ahead of its time in describing a personal rather than a nationalistic relationship with God. The writer adopts a metaphor of his time to portray this relationship, lifting the understanding of God to new heights of meaning.
“He makes me to lie down in green pastures.”
In the arid and rocky terrain of that landscape, green pastures are not abundan tbut are, with a good shepherd, accessible to sheep. They are the safe places for rest and nutrition. Alone, the flock would wander aimlessly, lost with no sense of direction.
“He leads me beside the still waters.”
Because of thick coats of wool, sheep are instinctively frightened when near moving water. Panicked sheep have aimlessly run into flowing water and drowned.
“He restores my soul.”
Sheep recognize the voice of their shepherd. In inclement weather or when danger is sensed, sheep grow anxious and nervous. That peace which is beyond understanding is restored when, in such times, the shepherd’s voice is heard calling out to his sheep.
“He leads me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.”
This thought may be reminiscent of the pathways taken in the Exodus, the most significant event in the life of Israel. These paths lead to righteousness with God and with all people — friend and stranger. There is no righteousness when straying from these paths with which the shepherd is very familiar.
“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for you are with me; your rod and staff comfort me.”
Inevitably, all of life will eventually traverse the fearful valleys of darkness, pain and eventually death. But the evil of fear, pain, and death are held at bay by the certain protection of the shepherd’s rod and staff.
“You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies.”
Scattered throughout the green pastures are rocks and boulders where the enemies of sheep dwell. For this reason, it is customary for the shepherd to poke around with his staff, fending off the enemy, thereby preparing “a table in the presence of” the enemy.
“You anoint my head with oil; my cup runneth over.”
If sheep purred as do cats, they would do so as the shepherd massages an oily liquid onto those body-parts assailed by insects and flies. This procedure provided healing and pleasant relief to the sheep. The Psalmist writes with extravagant enthusiasm about the pleasing effect of such care for his spirit.
“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life.”
Prosperity today usually means wealth and success; to the Psalmist, prosperity is goodness and mercy, which relates to the quality of life not the quantity of wealth and status.
“I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
To read these words as afterlife or heaven is to misunderstand their meaning. The Psalmist is actually saying “for as long as I live” I will dwell in the house of the Lord. To the Psalmist, the question of afterlife was embryonic at most in its development. As the Psalmist’s Shepherd, God is presumed faithful throughout all of life. It is as though the Psalmist leaves the matter of afterlife to God.
What modern-day metaphor can you imagine in your own unique relationship with God? This Psalm encourages us today to look for such a metaphor in which we can think about and talk about our relationship with God. Search high and low, find one, and flesh out how it works for you. You might be surprised.
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
