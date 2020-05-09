Recently, a television evangelist, seeking a donation, offered a miracle in return: “If you support my ministry, you will not get the coronavirus.” The vast majority of us, both liberal and conservative, sadly recognize this for what it is.
“Do you believe in miracles?” my young friend asks, shyly. I respond, deliberately, “No. I believe in God.” Wondering how this conversation might proceed, I wait until she asks, “What do you mean?”
“I mean that my faith is in God alone.” That is a very short answer to a very long question, and I do not say it as easily as it may seem. But my thinking is this: Faith in God is the engine that pulls the train of spirituality. Following yet connected are our attempted understandings of God and answers to how God might relate to us.
But a funny thing happens as this train rolls along. The landscape keeps changing. Just when we think we know where we are, the terrain changes and we must recalibrate. Life just keeps rolling along, and we either deal with the new terrain or our faith becomes less and less relevant.
Just for nothing, let me say that the caboose on this train carries our feelings — which is another conversation.
So, my friend reasons, faith and understanding are connected, but not dependent upon each other. I strive, she explains, to come to terms with my questions, knowing fully well that human understanding is naturally prone to fallibility, while my faith is whole. I know in whom I believe, though what I know is never complete and is merely marginal, she concludes.
Exactly, I reply, and for a couple of reasons. First, as children are meant to mature so also is our understanding of God; we mature into adulthood. Second, by remembering that my understanding of God is limited, I am safe from making God into an idol of the mental image I have constructed. Finally, I recognize that my understanding is fallible, that I will likely form misunderstandings, but that I am free to be wrong.
But one more thing, before you move on to the work of discovering your own understanding about the miracle stories in the Bible. Do you recall that at the end of several of these stories there is a kind of benediction? It goes something like this: “Say nothing about this to anyone.” When it is used, it follows the stories involving healing, and not the stories of nature miracles, such as the loaves and fishes or Jesus walking on water. Surprised, even somewhat mystified, she looks off into the distance, then back to me, slowly shaking her head, No, I don’t remember that.
Well, it strikes me as significant, I continue. I don’t think the writers’ intent is a command as much as it is a benediction. Their intent is not to be secretive as much as it is to caution — “Handle with care.” All I have to do is glance over the exchanges on social media and observe the damaging controversy, criticism and ridicule going back and forth about faith and beliefs. If someone does not handle with care, then there is an explosion of feelings, and Christian influence suffers.
There is silence, as we both seem to ruminate over this matter. Then she looks at me, laughs lightly. “You do know, although you did correct my question, you never answered it!”
“Ah,” I say, as though caught in the act, “you noticed that, did you? Tell you what, you do some work for yourself, find at least a rough concept of your very own thinking, then we’ll get together and talk about it.”
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
