From England to Africa, from Syria to Spain, Roman bridges, walls, roads and aqueducts — leftovers from an empire built 2,000 years ago — dot the landscape. These fixtures, along with Roman documents, combine for an epic story of monumental success and tragic failure.
As we hear the story of the rise of the Roman Empire, our minds are stirred with the sense of optimism the Romans surely felt. Rome's standard of government, law, agriculture, commerce and art promised a long and stable life for its citizens.
Add to this mixture Rome's genius for engineering, and the outlook was even more promising, adding unprecedented infrastructure to support the empire.
An example is the construction of an aqueduct system that provided water to its cities. At issue was how to negotiate the uneven terrain of the landscape. Too much of a drop in elevation would result in a wild rush of water. Intricate mathematical calculations were required to allow a slow, smooth flow of water over a span of many kilometers.
Surround all the above with the mightiest military the world has ever known, and it is understandable that Rome was believed to be invincible. What happened?
Some say Rome collapsed because of moral and spiritual failure. Human life was woefully cheap in the empire. Hundreds of thousands of people died as mere entertainment in the Roman Colosseum. The poor among Rome's citizenry were overlooked and exploited in ways nearly unimaginable to us today. The abuse of political power staggers our imagination. Greed, corruption and immorality reached a level so prevalent that it may have been impossible to turn back the tide.
Others say the empire outgrew itself; it became so large that it was impossible to manage. One historian even suggests that the Roman Empire is alive and well, living within its significant contributions to the world.
As I contemplate Rome's history, as history should be contemplated, it becomes quite obvious that the story is as vast as the empire; there are numerous plots and subplots. I came away from Rome with the vivid reminder that we live in a time continuum of beginning and endings.
The Old Testament book of Ecclesiastes opens with the despair of living in a time of beginnings and endings. It concludes with the idea that only God can make sense of our situation. Jesus, in speaking of earthly treasures, is referring to "beginning and ending" treasures — things which are of value only for a time.
In this continuum, empires rise and they decline; life begins and life ends. This is our full experience as humans. All that we know is encompassed by this cycle of beginnings and endings. Even our star — the sun — is declining. There is a time to live and a time to die.
A difference is that we humans sense something beyond this experience; birds, cats and dogs do not. Jesus addresses this when he compares "heavenly treasures" to earthly treasures. Heavenly treasures do not have a beginning and an ending; their nature is eternal.
