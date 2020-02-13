When I was in seminary, my church history class received, with much moaning, an assignment to write a 25-page term paper. A friend inserted in the very middle of his paper, on page 12, center line, the words “I bet you don’t even read this.” When the papers were graded and returned, on page 12 of my friend’s paper, in the margin next to the center line, in red ink, were the words “You lose, -5 pts.”
My friend was banking on the expectation that the professor would hurry through his work and fail to see this challenge. But of course the professor did read it, and with his own message, he “cleared the air,” erasing all doubts about his integrity as a teacher. One day, Jesus responded in a similar way to a scribe.
All day long, Jesus had been dealing with challenging questions from scribes and Pharisees, people who considered him to be an impostor, threatening the long-held beliefs of Judaism. At the end of the day, a scribe asked one final question. (Mark 12:28-34).
“Which commandment is first of all?” Jesus’ answer was from Deuteronomy 6, “Hear O Israel! The Lord is one; and you should love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength.” Jesus continued, “And the second is “You shall love your neighbor as yourself” (Leviticus 19:18).
Realizing the wisdom of Jesus, the scribe, whose profession was a writer of law, theology and policy, responded: “You are right, Teacher; you have truly said that ‘he is one, and besides him there is no other’ and ‘to love him with all the heart and with all the understanding, and with all the strength,’ and ‘to love one’s neighbor as oneself’ — this is much more important than all the burnt offerings and sacrifices.”
My friend’s line to the professor, “I bet you don’t read this,” was friendly jesting but with a little sarcasm added: “Are you really going to read each paper?” The scribe’s line: “You are right, Teacher; you have truly said”” seems to have the same touch of sarcasm. And, in the same spirit of my professor, Jesus responded – “You are not far from the Kingdom of God.” There is a kindness in both responses, but they both come with a tone of a proper authority. The conclusion of the story seems to support this idea: “After that, no one dared to ask him any question.”
With this abrupt ending, Mark is leaving it to us to determine how to interpret this story. We are left to ponder the meaning of the words “You are not far from the Kingdom of God.”
The Apostle Paul’s wondrous poem of 1 Corinthians 13 is as though it was written in contemplation of this very story, as an interpretation. According to Paul’s words, the fact of believing as well as the acts of believing — teaching, giving, worshiping, serving and preaching — amount to nothing until love is gently folded into the mixture.
To make no mistake about the meaning of love, Paul describes love rather than defining it — love suffers, love is kind, does not envy nor parade itself, is not puffed up, does not behave rudely. Love bears, believes, hopes, and endures all things. Love never fails!
The concluding words to this stirring poem unequivocally declare the primacy of love in all things relating to faith in God. Love is even greater than faith and hope. And without love, a believer is only near the Kingdom of God.
“Hear, O Israel …You shall love.”
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
