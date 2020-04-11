Our ancestors came to the New World for many reasons, one of which was religious freedom.
Immediately, they began to argue the point and did so for longer than a century. Finally, on September 25, 1789, the First Amendment to the Constitution was proposed, opening with: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof." It was not ratified until December 15, 1791. An additional two years and two months were required to find 16 words they hoped would settle the matter.
And still the argument continues, deepening the divide and providing another reason for people to turn away from the church and the church to turn away from the world. We seem to be incapable of settling this dispute. We behave childishly, insisting on our way of praying in public schools. We behave as a political caucus in scheming to make vouchers a means to divert public funds in support of private religious schools. We behave unseemly when we hide behind religious freedom in refusing routine services to individuals whose lifestyles we disapprove.
Today, a Florida pastor is embroiled in yet another of many legal disputes. He says the stay-at-home order denies his church the freedom of religion guaranteed by the Constitution. The sheriff says the state is not prohibiting worship but only the gathering to worship, and that the care and safety of its citizens is a responsibility of the state.
And so it goes. It is my contention that the Apostle Paul has charted these waters for us Christians to follow. We find this map in the story of Paul’s first reported prison experience. It will lead us beyond the dangerous waters of religious freedom to a new kind of freedom.
Setting aside for the moment the cultural trappings of the story, it goes like this. Paul and his company are on an important and urgent trip to Macedonia. Along the way, they encounter rich power brokers who have them arrested on false charges. The orders to the prison guard are such that if the prisoners escape, his life will be accountable.
Around midnight, the jailor is awakened by a powerful earthquake. Frightened, he rushes in to the inner cell, only to find cell doors opened and shackles broken. Knowing that any prisoner would escape in these circumstances, the jailor draws his sword, and just as he is about to drive it through his own body, he hears the prisoners crying out to him, “Halt, we are all here!” Never has he seen nor experienced prisoners like these. He marvels at their kindness in not choosing to escape.
Later in the day, the guard is ordered to release the prisoners. Once again, Paul takes a surprising direction: “Let the ones who laid the lashes on our bodies and made us prisoners come to release us.” They do come. They are stunned to learn that these prisoners are Roman citizens, and more stunned that Paul will not report their crime. They wonder at this unusual turn, though they are eager for Paul to leave before he changes his mind.
Paul had not committed a crime, but was whipped and imprisoned. As a legalized Roman citizen, he could have gained revenge but chose not to use this “voucher” because, though legal, it was privileged. He could have escaped the prison but chose not to do so. And he spared the life of the one who was guarding him.
Paul’s idea of religious freedom was not self-interest only, but balanced with an equal interest in the needs of others. Is this not the way of the Christian?
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
