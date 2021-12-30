Imagine the humiliating astonishment I felt upon learning the truck I had owned for eight months actually had a third door. A friend, needing something from the back seat, unceremoniously opened the door as I stood watching, dumbfounded. Apparently, a lever on the inside of the truck frame simply needed to be pulled back, and, magically, a third door opened!
When I was a child, I would have told you that I am Baptist. I would have known little to nothing about what that might mean. What Baptists believe, I believed — though I did not know what to do with that belief. But because it was my parents' faith, it was mine. For children, that is as it should be.
Many of my friends back in those days of elementary school were Catholic, and others were of varying Prostestant churches, though we knew even less about the meaning of "Protestant." In those elementary years, doctrine only mattered as a part of the process of knowing one another and nothing more. None of us knew enough to ask serious questions of one another. So we just shrugged and moved on. I wonder if this is part of the meaning of Jesus’ comment about becoming like little children.
As my school years advanced, I learned that wars were fought over religion. I learned about the Inquisition, and that people were burned at the stake because of an “unacceptable” view of communion or other nonorthodox doctrine. How did they know what was acceptable or not acceptable?
Then one day, I began to think for myself about doctrine, and it was as if I pressed that metaphorical lever, opening a new door to a new way of thinking about doctrine. For me, doctrine was not a boundary for friendship, a label of identity or a cause for dispute. Rather than “right” or “wrong,” doctrine became “your belief” and “my belief.” I had to inquire and work to find answers to questions from friends. Most importantly, I learned the answer “I don’t know.” Such questioning and answering belonged within the give and take of friendship.
Sometime during my junior year in college, I became pastor of a small church in Lebanon. I met and became friends with the pastor of the Nazarene Church. One day, drinking coffee together in a diner, he asked, “Do you sometimes wish there were no such thing as denomination?” We were kindred souls, as it should be.
The word "doctrine" comes from the late 14th century Latin word "doctrina," meaning "teaching" and "learning." From this emerges the idea of "doctor." Doctrine, therefore, relates to the matter of ever learning, probing, looking for answers to life’s questions, prescriptions to life’s illnesses, and redemption from life’s failures. As new knowledge is discovered — or developed and matured — doctrine is altered, enhanced or set aside. Some ideas are held, awaiting further illumination. It’s all a part of the evolving process of life.
On Christmas morning, the James Webb Space Telescope was launched for its journey into heretofore unknown space. Nations joined hearts and minds and pooled resources to accomplish this journey. Think back to the first telescope, how wonderful and exciting it was — and how ineffective it would be in today's world. Think back to the religion of that day, how fearful it was of that telescope — and how ineffective it is today.
Ann Lamott reminds us that, “You can safely assume that you’ve created God in your own image when it turns out that your God hates the same people you hate.” Doctrine is what one believes, not what is. The danger of doctrine is not being wrong, but becoming our own image of God.
