Imagine you are walking through a peaceful woodland in a national park. You have pulled aside from the routine of life to seek a place where solace may be found. Or perhaps you seek clarification to one of life’s major issues. Or maybe you are in need of resolution or renewal.
You need a place conducive to peaceful reflection and serious contemplation, a place of stillness, as you do this work. Along the way, you come upon a stream roaring through a glade, fast and furious. It is loud and boisterous, inflicting damage in its urgency as it washes away the boundary lines of its banks. All around lies the strewn debris from a runaway stream. Cautiously, you back away.
You long for a calmer, gentler stream whose environment allows, even encourages, the work you must do. But is there such a place? You listen, but the nature of this stream is not turbulent. It is easy to miss. Fortunately for you, someone comes along who assures you of such a stream and is able to point the way.
Soren Kierkegaard, a great Danish philosopher once said, “There is no lack of information in a Christian land … something else is the matter.” So I offer this reflection as a means for us to think and talk about the mood and manner of Christianity in today’s America, an important consideration as we watch the steady departure from our churches. I hear and agree that, of those who leave the church, not all are leaving God. What then is the matter?
Based on my reflection, I see, on the one hand, a fast-paced, loud and boisterous stream of the Christian faith. Its attitude is judgmental, and its mood is negative. When you approach, it dictates what you see, hear, think and do. Difficult questions are viewed with suspicion. Differences are interpreted as threats. The outside is seen as enemy to the faith. Walls of doctrine and polity are built, with well-guarded gates for protection.
On the other hand, I see a quieter stream of faith which is relieved to remain out of the headlines. Its pace is slower, its mood is quieter and its word is soft-spoken. It is welcoming and encouraging, not demanding. Any and all questions are heard, shared and considered. There is no need for caution for there is nothing to fear.
Here, the stream speaks not of itself, but of life, and of the one who has come to define and offer that life. This stream blends in with the world as a working part. Its desire is to give companionship and redemption, not separation. Rather than being fearful of the world, this stream of faith offers encouragement and healing by its identity with the world.
Here, if you are weary and heavy-laden, you will find rest. If your yoke is heavy and unbearable, it can be replaced with a lighter and easier one. Here, you can learn to be still and know, regardless of the circumstances of your life; it is life that is transformed, not circumstances. Here, belief in God is balanced with the modern world’s understanding. And here, neighbors are simply welcomed.
As indicated, this quiet stream, because of its quietness, is easily missed. It may be stumbled upon, or pointed out. It may be within or outside the church. It is, as Jesus said, “Wherever two or three are gathered together in my name,” rather than in the name of greed or fame or power. It is Jesus who people sought out and liked, not religion; it is the mind of Christ which has drawing power, even today.
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
