Recently I heard someone refer to a story from “The First Testament” instead of “The Old Testament.” My mind was “stopped short in its tracks.” Had I heard incorrectly? No. What a novel idea. But of course, novelty does not make an idea good or bad.
This idea hung around, making its case for the use of “First” rather than “Old,” and “Second” rather than “New” when thinking about the Bible. Consequently, I am not suggesting a change in titles, but I do suggest that when thinking of the two testaments, we do so in terms of the “first” and the “second” testaments. Two reasons have stepped forward.
First, think about the first words out of the mouth of an eighteen-year-old son or daughter when mom and dad buy a new car: “Can I have the old car?” Without thinking, that’s what we do with old things — hand them down to others, and eventually they become scrap. At best, the old things become antiques or items for museums.
Isn’t it obvious that the older the Old Testament becomes, the more it is ignored in favor of the New Testament? And the less new the New Testament becomes, the more the Bible is ignored by a growing majority. It seems to me that by describing the Old Testament as the first testament and the New Testament as the second testament, we minimize the idea of aging testaments.
The second and more critical reason is that using “first” and “second” better aligns with the process of change that is prominent within scripture. The Bible opens announcing a change in belief. The people who became the Hebrew people were declaring to the world of that day, “No longer do we believe the existence of many gods but rather the existence of one God.” Imagine the drama of that announcement and the courage such change demands.
And they never stopped changing. Whenever change was called for, they worked their way onward. The ancient writings of these people of the first covenant tell the story of a magnificent tribe of people who did not fear change.
Note some of the changes they made along their way: God desires justice and mercy more than sacrifice and blood; misfortune is not connected to sin, says Job; rather than acting like a jealous and angry husband, says Hosea, God is compared to a loving husband forgiving an adulterous wife.
Likewise, the second covenant opens with dramatic change. Just as Genesis announced a new, dramatic understanding of God, the Gospels announce a new, equally dramatic understanding of the Kingdom of God as a spiritual kingdom, existing in the heart and soul of people rather than within the national boundaries of the former covenant.
Jesus goes on to describe this new understanding as not male or female, Jew or Gentile, rich or poor. The old boundaries no longer exist, and the new boundary is love.
What must be noted is that amid all this change, the essence of God and the nature of faith did not change. Change does not destroy, rather, it emerges out of a more limited understanding, revealing a clearer — but not an absolute — statement of belief.
Socrates tells us, “The secret to change is to focus all your energy not on fighting the old but on building the new.” Rather than fighting polytheism, Genesis is devoted to building the new understanding of God. And the second testament emerged out of the first one.
Einstein said, “The measure of intelligence is the ability to change.” That being said, those marvelous people of the Old and New Testaments were highly intelligent people of faith. To us they would say, “Carry on!”
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.