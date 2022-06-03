Dear Anne,
Word of your death caught me by surprise. Only a couple of days earlier did I receive your Christmas card. My wife came across your obituary in the Globe, in which there was a comment about how you were a devoted follower of my column. As most men do, I suppressed my tears. Your cards and notes over the years were most meaningful, always closing with “keep writing.” And I did, for ten years and six months.
Had we been able to visit in person, you would have asked about the stories of writing a column such as mine. I must tell you a couple. I begin with one which reminds me about the value of relationships that are able to survive the arrogance of one’s own beliefs. I received an angry letter challenging the fact that I could be a Christian and yet believe what I had written about an athlete who kneels to pray, in this instance, after he has scored a touchdown. The letter opened with the arrogance of “You cannot be a Christian.” I responded to him with a letter of my own, and to my surprise, he wrote back with a few questions. I was able to share why I believed what I believed. His next letter included an apology. After another couple of letters, we said our farewells.
A second story I would have surely shared with you begins with a letter I received from a lady who told me that her husband, who did not “believe,” read my column each week. Two years later, another letter arrived informing me that her husband had died. My emotions were strong. What would you say to me about this story?
There was another reader who frequently wrote to me, offering his opposing beliefs. I, of course, responded with additional aspects of my beliefs. This, much to my pleasure, went on for a considerable time before slowing down, and finally the correspondence ended. We simply did not agree, but he was always cordial about it. I missed hearing from him. Then one day, having not heard from him in well over a year, a letter arrived. He reintroduced himself to me as one who had written, giving an alternate position from mine, even though he need not have done that; I remembered him. He wrote to tell me that my previous column “was an excellent column.” He was still reading, and found something he believed to be excellent.
I would have loved telling you these stories, because to me, they illustrate the heart and soul of Christian relationships. I would have loved to hear you wax eloquently about these matters. I miss you, Anne. You were always there, and that means more than I am able to express.
I will keep remembering you.
This letter to Anne Foos serves as a metaphor for my words to all of you who have read my column throughout the years. Some of you wrote to me from time to time. In those letters I found encouragement as well as appreciation. Others of you would greet me in public, and I enjoyed those occasions of meeting you. I well remember walking down the hall at Freeman Hospital, and a nurse, hurrying to tend to some serious matter, squeezed my hand as she passed, and her words lingered long enough for me to hear — "love your column."
I will not miss the multitude of deadlines coming every two weeks in a decade of writing my column. But I will miss you readers — far more than you can imagine.
