Editor’s note: This column ran at an earlier date in The Joplin Globe.
Ratatouille (rat-uh-too-ee) is a word of French origin, used in the bayous of south Louisiana to describe a vegetable stew made from the slim pickings of a late-season vegetable garden. The Cajuns were a poor people, and at summers end when gardens are pretty well depleted, it is ratatouille time! Imagine the tired, old Cajun mama strolling through the tired, old garden, finding an onion here, an eggplant there and over here a couple of withered bell peppers. Add a pod or two of garlic — or three or four if you can find them — and a straggling squash or two, season it all real well, throw in some fat, stew it, and you have ratatouille.
Bake some bread (French bread, you understand), brew the coffee with chicory, lemonade for the kids, smile real big upon serving, and “laissez les bons temps rouler” (let the good times roll). Before long, grandpa will pick up the worn fiddle and the evening will be alive with laughter and good will.
A healthy, solid attitude transforms meager fare into a virtual banquet. I am not speaking of the kind of “positive mental attitude” that is artificially manufactured by a high-powered motivational speaker. Such an attitude has a short life-span. It is a pretense of the real thing and will soon be knocked around by life’s difficulties.
The attitude I am describing comes from internal rather than external motivation. Power, status, wealth and possessions do not bring about this attitude. Neither is it learned nor imitated. It is not stimulated with a rousing pre-game pep talk.
Rather, I am speaking of an attitude that is generated by an awareness of those elements in life that hold authentic value. In his letter to the Philippians, the Apostle Paul instructed the church’s membership to concentrate on value. If you want stability, if you desire good, if you desire steadfastness, “think on these things” (chapter 4, verse 8).
Paul’s list of ingredients includes “whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute.” A strong, steady, vibrant attitude is a byproduct of our focusing on these things.
Not at all do I intend to suggest that this “laissez les bons temps rouler” is a permanent condition that denies the reality of the “blues.” We humans will have our down times, some of us more frequently than others. There will be times when worship does not happen and when God seems quiet and distant.
But soon, these things of value — what Jesus calls “heavenly treasures” — will see us through those times, and we will once again experience that “peace which surpasses all understanding,” even when the fare is meager.
All gardens grow old and become meager, but ratatouille, the spirit of taking what is there at the moment and making good from it, lives on. The New Testament knows this as joy.
