Recently, a photograph of the president, surrounded by Christian ministers inside the White House, with hands laid upon him in prayer, went viral, as they say in social media. Response ranged from shock to awe; my response is concern.
Yes, presidents have asked religious leaders into the Oval Office for prayer. However, my concern here is not the praying, but the mixing of religion with politics as demonstrated by the publication of the photo on social media, along with ensuing remarks about honor, privilege and endorsement.
Though I have very defined political opinions, as a Christian minister I walk the line between faith and politics, believing it is my duty to present a neutrality toward politics. But when asked privately my political views, I share them. And indeed, I do enjoy a good argument over politics!
However, protecting America’s historical line between religion and state is a priority of mine, based upon three clear-cut lines of reasoning. The first is the response Jesus gave to a political question (about taxation) asked by the Pharisees, hoping to expose Jesus as a rabble-rouser. Jesus responded: “Give therefore to the Emperor the things that are the Emperor’s, and to God, the things that are God’s” (Matthew 22:21).
Here, Jesus shuns their attempt to draw him into politics. He either feels inadequate, is uninterested — or he believes that as Messiah, he should not become entangled in the messy arena of political factions because doing so would belittle his role as Messiah.
Had this photograph not been cast into the realm of politics, it would have remained a religious matter, where prayer belongs. Which, by the way, underscores another of Jesus’ teachings: Prayer is to be a private matter. “When you pray, go into your room and shut the door” — and keep it shut, I dare add. Had that been done, we would not be feuding over this picture. Personally, I question why a photograph in the first place.
The second principle I follow is the meaning of the second of the Ten Commandments: “You shall not make for yourself an idol” (Exodus 20:4). This commandment is irrelevant when referring to painted idols made of wood and clay, but when applied to mental images, it is as relevant as today’s newspaper.
Making God a Republican or Democrat by bringing God in on “our” side — declaring this or that president as “God’s man or woman for the hour” — is to set aside the second commandment as no longer relevant. Such attitudes are mental images of God, idols forged in our hearts and set upon the altar of personal interest. They betray the second commandment by placing God on our side.
The third principle comes from the Rev. James Madison: “Religion and government will both exist in greater purity the less they are mixed together” (letter to Edward Livingston on July 10, 1822).
Our ancestors, a mixture of believers and nonbelievers, Theists and Deists, Anglicans, Catholics and Puritans, left their homelands for a new land. Religious freedom was an important part of the dream. And yet, what did they do? They set themselves to arguing about religion — which ones are to be tolerated — and making laws based on the religious perspective of the majority.
Human nature being what it is, living in harmony with others who believe differently about important matters is a difficult task. That’s why we have denominations and religions. But in the kingdom, our distinctions do not matter. In God’s land, God is God, not “our” God.
It’s a hard thing to let God be God. But isn’t that what we should want?
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
