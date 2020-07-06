The night I scored the best highlight touchdown of my football career, my father and his best friend had driven from Baton Rouge to Mississippi to see the game. After the game, he and his friend came onto the field and walked off, close behind me, without my knowing. I learned about this years later.
This story is adequate for you to see something of the lost relationship I had with my father. Between the aforementioned and his death, I saw him only twice — once when I journeyed from Kansas City to Mississippi to see him and to let him meet his grandchildren.
Then one day, I got the call. I rushed to him, only to find he had died shortly before my arrival. I was not prepared for the tsunami of emotion that slammed into me as I stood at his bedside and beheld his lifeless body. From where did these feelings come, and why so strong?
So now comes Father’s Day 2020, and I find myself remembering him as never before. I could not get him off my mind — so, mystified, I settled in, allowing the remembering to speak to me. Where did this come from? Was there some trigger? Why now, after all these years? I don’t know, and I decided to not need to know.
To remember is to bring to mind something from the past. Sometimes a reminder of something back there will break into our consciousness, leaving us with the choice between merely reacting or remembering. To remember is to be intentional; there must be intent, a purpose to explore the memory for something of value. Until now, I had only reacted haphazardly to these reminders.
I looked into the Bible’s interest in remembering. One report said, not counting the variants, “remember” occurs 47 times in 28 chapters of the Bible. Another reported 352 “remembers.” Including variants, the number leaped to 550. In other words, don’t forget to remember. There’s gold in those hills.
As a result of remembering, my father reentered my life. There is new meaning to my sixth grade basketball game, when the referees did not show up. Dressed in slacks, short-sleeved shirt and his dress cowboy boots, my father turned referee. His voice was his whistle, he managed to run up and down the court, trailing just behind us players. The coaches helped by stopping play when he whooped his whistle. The crowd loved it. I now understand that he stepped up.
There is new meaning to a conversation I overheard between my father and his scientist friend in a lab on the campus of Louisiana State University. A Black janitor entered, exchanged pleasantries, finished his work and left. My father took advantage of the scene by asking his friend why a Black man dressed as janitor with a broom in his hand was welcomed, but in a lab coat with a test tube in hand, he would not be. Today, I cannot recall his words to me, a 12-year-old, about racism, but what I take away now is that my father spoke up.
Remembering does not do away with wrong nor make wrong OK, neither does it embellish what’s good. To remember is to review and reevaluate past experiences — to reaffirm or readjust, to redeem the lost parts, to refresh what had become stagnant, to rearrange what needs rearranging and to remind ourselves of what matters. Remembering might hurt, or it might bring joy. But for God’s sake, remember. It’s good for the soul.
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
