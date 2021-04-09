It was the best of summers, it was the worst of summers. Thus was the summer of daughter No. 2’s high school graduation. Not so with daughter No. 1, who remained home for college. Daughter No. 2 was planning to venture beyond a hundred miles from home.
As the summer dragged onward toward fall, I slumped into the depths of melancholy. Without the slightest idea of what to do, I approached a friend who had had a similar experience. He smiled sympathetically, “It’s not that I won’t help. I don’t know how to help.”
Then came the dream. Understand, I seldom dream, or I have dreams but do not remember them. But this dream was one never to forget, permanently etched within my memory. And sharing it moves me deeply.
I was standing in the back of an auditorium or a sanctuary when I caught sight of a young lady entering at the front of the auditorium. She looked at me, seemed to recognize me and began walking my way. Hers was the smile of all smiles — it was love incarnate — and her demeanor offered the deepest sense of peace. She held a baby bundled in a blanket.
Upon reaching me, her smile even more tender, she gently passed the baby to me. I held the baby and loved her in sheer joy. All too soon, with not a word, only her smile, she reached out to receive the baby from me. There was no sorrow, no disappointment, only the clearest awareness that this was as it should be, this was to be done. The dream was parable.
Today, my daughter is a fully grown lady with a family of her own, and still, that dream draws up from within me deep emotion and abundant satisfaction. Were I living in the days of ancient scripture, I would declare the lady in my dream to be an angel, and I would tell you that I had had a vision.
COVID-19 left my 91-year-old mother-in-law isolated in a nursing home hours away. About three months ago, a very mild case of the virus left her in an astonishingly weaker condition. For more than a year, mother and daughter were not in each other’s presence. All visitation had been replaced by phone conversations.
But near the end, a personal visit was arranged, and finally, daughter was with mother, talking with her, singing to her. Her mother acknowledged with soft, inarticulate sounds; her mother’s effort to reach a higher pitch leaves hope that she, also a singer, was singing along with her daughter.
And then came the dream. Her mother came visiting, sitting next to my wife’s bed. After a while, tired and needing to rest, her mother returned to her room. The realization was they would never see each other again.
My wife talks of the comfort and peace she received through this dream. I sense it in her spirit, see it in her eyes. If we were living in the days of the prophets of old, we would have interpreted the dream as a vision.
What are we to make of such rare and cryptic dreams? I do not know. They are to me a legitimate and helpful mystery of a spiritual nature, but I do not step beyond that thought. Though I believe God interacts with this world, I do not know how and whether God communicates with us in a manner we humans identify.
Thomas Moore says, “The soul has an absolute, unforgiving need for regular excursions into enchantment. It requires them like the body needs food and the mind needs thought.” Our souls were caressed by these two dreams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.