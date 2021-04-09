Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. WNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.