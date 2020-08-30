Every once in a while, the Old Testament heavens open up with prophetic visions of wonder, and we behold truth in all its glory; every once in a while, a concept Jesus spoke, hanging in our minds like a monarch’s chrysalis, opens up and there emerges insight and understanding more powerful than a spoken command. Vision adds dimension to the words that are spoken, does it not?
Such is the hope of parables. Such is the story of a recent happening in New York City’s Central Park.
A woman out walking her unleashed dog, ignoring the city’s mandate that all dogs be leashed when out-of-doors, is approached by a man. He requests the dog be leashed, in compliance with the city ordinance. Upset and perhaps embarrassed, there are words, and the lady calls the police, reporting that a Black man is threatening her, all the while he is recording video of the incident.
The investigation and the video lead to the conclusion that there was no threat, and the lady is now dealing with a charge of filing a false report to the police. But even more unusual than the incident itself is the follow-up behavior of the man, who indicates he has no intention of aiding in the prosecution of the woman. He is concerned that the sentencing would be more severe than the incident warrants, and that prosecution would be a distraction from actually dealing with individual prejudices.
Word of the story spreads. The news media pick it up and it becomes a national human-interest story. The Washington Post publishes an op-ed that includes the formal statement in which the man conveys his reasoning behind his refusal to aid the prosecutors – “I must err on the side of compassion … I know that some people may disagree with my reasoning and that this decision comes as a disappointment to many, but under the circumstances, it’s the only course I can pursue in good conscience.”
“Err on the side of compassion.” Perhaps no other line in any story astounds me as much as this one. I have thought long and hard upon this — have I ever expressed this particular insight, have I ever offered this idea in a sermon or taught it to my children? Even more to the point, has the idea itself ever occurred to me — whether or not I should err on the side of compassion?
To err on the side of compassion, one must maintain control of one’s own feelings. Surely, this man was hurt, embarrassed and angry. The instinct is to lash out, retaliate, to think “an eye for an eye,” to get even. After all, is there any doubt that he had spent his life in the presence of prejudice? For African Americans, racism is always just around the corner. In spite of the urging of these feelings, he lets them go.
To err on the side of compassion is to be concerned with the consequences of one’s choices. What impact will my choices, my vote, my behavior have on others? Do I live and vote with only my interests in mind, or do I consider the effect of my choices on others? This man’s choice is clear.
What an astounding way to live. We could throw away the bumper stickers, the tracts, the signs, the ads. I do not know whether or not this person is a Christian, but I do know that his thinking is. To err on the side of compassion is to love the neighbor as one loves the self, to go the second mile, to get down in the ditch to help a stranger.
