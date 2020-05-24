Six hundred years before Christ, a large segment of Judah’s population was forcefully exiled to Babylon (modern-day Iraq). Family, friends and colleagues were separated — some were sent to Babylon, while others remained in Judah. Lives were disrupted, dreams perished, lifestyles altered and ordinary difficulties now became hardships. The nervous system of people and nation was frayed.
Surprisingly, the captives were permitted to live as a community in small enclaves. They were able to practice their religion, their customs and to communicate with the homeland. Such an arrangement allowed Jeremiah to maintain a semblance of his ministry to those in Babylon.
Jeremiah was the high prophet of Judah and was well-regarded by all for his messages and his writings. Certainly he was briefed on a regular basis about the situation in Babylon. His only access to those in exile was letter-writing. In chapter 29 of the book bearing his name, we find a report on his first letter to the ones in exile, people for whom he cared deeply. Among other concerns, the letter offers three distinct exhortations.
Today, we are experiencing an unusual form of exile forced upon us by an invisible enemy that is sending our nation into turmoil and placing our lives at risk. We are experiencing something eerily similar to the exile of our spiritual ancestors of so long ago. It seems to me we should hear the exhortations of the prophet’s letter.
The first one is to be who you are: Live above these and all circumstances. Build your houses, plant your gardens, raise your young and see them marry. This exile will be lengthy, so prepare for the long haul, but be sure to live full and complete lives. And “seek the welfare” of Babylon, and “pray on its behalf.” In so doing, you will find peace (verses 5-7).
The skeptic will see caring for Babylon as disingenuous, but the faithful will remember Judaism’s teachings on caring for the stranger. Christians will see in this the mind of Christ, recalling his admonition: If someone forces you to go a mile, then go two. Any and all relationships are important, whether with friends, with strangers, even with captors.
Second, ignore the glitter in the dreams of the false prophets among you who promise a short stay, who say God will come to the rescue and soon this will be past. Jeremiah assailed the two false prophets responsible for these proclamations, declaring them unreliable and not trustworthy (verses 8-9). It is not uncommon to face countermessages designed to appeal to self-interest as opposed to the welfare of everyone.
Third, Jeremiah assured his people of God’s certain and continued care even amidst this long struggle in exile (verses 10-12). The implication is that victory and prosperity are not a sign of God’s blessing nor is exile a symbol of God’s abandonment.
This admonition harmonizes with the 23rd Psalm — God prepares a table in the presence of our enemy. The table is set with nourishment for the living of these days. Difficult times do come, and we face them. We are the better for it. God is indeed our refuge, but the refuge is against spiritual harm and not the storm. We are led through the valley rather than around it.
Jeremiah’s three admonitions are eternal in meaning, each one for its own measure. This is the time for renewal, hearing the call to be who we are as a people, spiritually and nationally. This is the time for people of truth and honor to recognize, resist and reveal the false messages of self-interest. This is the time to trust God, rise up from the table, and make our way through the valley.
