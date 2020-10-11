Between the conservatives on “the right” and the liberals on “the left,” there is a difficult and uneasy path away from entrenchment and condemnation. This applies to religion and to politics, both in a weakened state in today’s America. I choose these words carefully and cautiously, thinking that the majority of you recognize this. I choose these words believing that we can take steps to place us firmly and confidently on that uneasy yet satisfying path, satisfying in that we will feel good about it.
In his book “The Righteous Mind,” Jonathan Haidt tackles the issue of “Why good people are divided by politics and religion.” Of course environment, education and cultural experience play major roles in our choosing liberal or conservative perspectives, but it seems that there is more to it, that our conservatism or our liberalism runs deeper — that it is natural to us. Therefore, might this tension between the two ways of thinking be natural and necessary, like the rising tension between parent and child, as the child grows?
The matter certainly fits into creation/nature with its affinity for diversity. If so, this tension is the forge out of which new and better ideas are formed. This forge, with its heat and its pounding of ideas, represents the difficult path we must walk and, doing so, withstand the temptation to lessen the degree of heat and the hard work involved.
Rather than an instruction manual with steps 1 through 10, why not allow the story of the deep, abiding friendship of two Supreme Court justices, Antonin Scalia, the hard-right conservative, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the hard-left liberal, show us? As closest of friends, they tell us to value the exchange of opinions while heartily maintaining, with dignity and grace, one’s own. They show us how to argue with integrity, respect, openness and, yes, even vigor. And they most certainly have earned the right to speak to us regarding our dangerous divisions.
I love the stories documenting this friendship. I especially enjoy reading about the jabs back and forth, sometimes hurtful, when arguing or writing a majority or minority opinion in their work on the court. One of Scalia’s children tells of a time Scalia was hurt by a Ginsburg jab, and how later, he was able to throw it back at her and their laughter about it.
In the wake of Ginsburg’s death, the children of the two have spoken and written in honor of their parents’ amazing friendship. Many others have taken up the storytelling about this friendship, leaving us inspired, instructed and warned.
Warned that we have lost their kind of statesmanship. Just think about this: President Ronald Reagan nominated Scalia in 1986, and he was approved with a 98-0 vote. Notably, Al Gore, John Kerry and Joe Biden voted for him. Ginsburg was nominated by Clinton in 1993 and approved by a 96-3 vote. Notably, Bob Dole, Strom Thurmond and Mitch McConnell voted for her. These votes were cast in the name of bipartisanship, just one of the difficulties of this uneasy walk between political entrenchment and condemnation.
A later version of the “Moses and The Ten Commandments” story has a “rest of the story” feature. With his temper-tantrum ended, and the tablets lying broken on the rocks, Moses was admonished to gather the pieces and go back into the mountain. He returned with new tablets.
When your religion lies broken at your feet, go back to the mountain where you found faith, and start over. When your political ideals fail, go back to the mountain, and listen again to the founding fathers. Beginning again is a sign not of failure but of life.
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
