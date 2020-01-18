Last summer, a most unusual invitation arrived from a reader of my column: Would I be interested in a conversation with him about his “agnostic views?” I readily accepted, and we shared four extended periods of constructive conversation. I found him to be compassionate and authentic. This experience proved to be most extraordinary, of the kind that leaves an indelible impression upon one’s life. A friendship was born out of this exchange.
I gleaned much from my friend, not the least of which is the inadequacy of the word “doubt” when speaking of faith. I used “doubt” to describe a sense of uncertainty when speaking about those dimensions of faith that lie just beyond the reach of explanation. But my agnostic friend pushed back — “Doubt is my word; it belongs to me as an agnostic.” He understood his own doubt and his use of the word — but not mine as a Christian.
I explained that I was not doubting God but truthfully acknowledging the limitations of my ability to grasp the fullness of God and the mysteries involved in the interaction between the spiritual and the temporal. I said to my friend, “We Christians do not know as much about God as we think we know, and ‘not knowing’ troubles us.” But, to remove mystery from faith is to reduce God to fit within the limits of reason.
We mulled over the word “doubt,” struggled with it, even debated it, but we could not move beyond our impasse. Following our conversations, I remained haunted by my inability to communicate what I was trying to say. I read again the several dictionary definitions of doubt, and that sixth one — distrust — troubled me. Might this be our problem?
And then, a breakthrough. Out of nowhere, as we like to say, the word “stymie” came to mind. I called upon my trusted dictionary, and sure enough, the shadow of a solution emerged, gradually taking shape through the fog of my dilemma — “Stymie: a situation or problem presenting such difficulties as to discourage or defeat any attempt to deal with or resolve.” And there it is.
A “situation or problem”: miracles, the story of creation, Noah’s flood and Moses’ burning bush, Jesus and Peter walking on water, water turned to wine, the afterlife, the origin of God, of mankind and of the universe. These are great disturbances of faith in God. So difficult are they that they defeat some and discourage others from seeking meaningful understanding.
For many, these difficulties are beyond resolution, thereby defeating a desire to believe in God. Others live in denial of the problems — “God said it, I believe it, and that settles it.”
Thomas Jefferson believed in God but would not read the Bible literally, and so he took a pair of scissors and trimmed the Bible of all those pesky situations and problems, accepting only that which he could explain. In the Smithsonian Institution, you can find “Jefferson’s Bible.”
But there are those who hang in there when stymied in their faith. They acknowledge the difficulties and accept the discouragement of elusive solutions. Until any semblance of a solution emerges, their response is “I don’t know.” This, to me, is the purest expression of faith in God.
A man, stunned and joyful at seeing life restored to his son, responded very thoughtfully to Jesus, “I believe, help my unbelief.” What he meant was “help my not understanding.”
I see God in the wonders of nature and the universe, in justice and mercy, in love and in Jesus. “I believe, but help my not understanding.”
As we grow, some understanding comes, but there is no God without mystery.
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
