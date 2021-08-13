Take a moment, take as long as you like, and drift back into the memory of a toddler holding a tight grip on the bars of their cribs while dancing to the beat of music. From where does that unlearned recognition and unrehearsed response to music originate?
Music plays a mysterious and wonderful role for the large majority of us. I can enjoy a “Singing for Change” video on YouTube and feel a strong sense of connection with fellow humans from around the globe who are participating in the singing and playing of a song. For that moment, there exists a warm feel of brotherhood. As the farmer cultivates the ground, readying it for planting, growing and harvesting, a song cultivates my soul, readying it for planting, growing and harvesting.
Upon occasion, the effect of a song is better than that of any card or letter. My wife was hired as the choral director for a local high school. She was very excited, as was I for her. This was back in the days of cassette tapes, and rather than give her a card or a note, I cued up a tape in her car to begin playing at the third stanza of “Bridge Over Troubled Water.“ My message to her on that special first day was — “Sail on silver girl ... your time has come.”
The psalmist spoke of God pulling him/her from the desolate pit and out of the miry bog, and placing “a new song in my mouth.” I just may know what is being said about a new song. A friend in college, while waiting for his late night snack of biscuits and gravy, would regularly study the song titles on the juke box at our favorite truck stop. “Looking for sermon titles,” he told me. Perhaps his practice was the beginning of my flirting with the idea that there might be “a new song” rising up from some secular song if given a spiritual context.
I tried it on for size, thinking of songs that tell stories about the various sides of love, brokenness, suffering and wonder. I listened from within a spiritual context and was surprised at how well it worked. Initially it seemed awkward, but eventually, visualizing God within these standard well-known expressions of our feelings and thoughts became more natural and more accessible than the expressions offered through the "language of Zion." The conversational manner with which Tevye, in “Fiddler on the Roof,” related with God comes to mind.
Then came the day when I took it to the highest test. For the title of a Sunday morning sermon, I used the title of the song “If You Don’t Know Me by Now.” The ideas in the sermon lined up with the themes of each stanza of the song. In the song, God becomes the singer addressing the issues that are making the relationship more difficult than it has to be.
The line about “coming home late” speaks to the occasions when God seems far away, even silent. The line about “moods” speaks of our moods as humans and God’s moods being dramatically different. The singer is pleading, feeling at wit's end, asking what more can be done to verify his love and steadfastness, that “if you don’t know me by now,” how will you ever know me?
Following the sermon, a good friend walking past me said, “When I saw that sermon title, I worried that you had lost your mind.” She kept walking, never saying anything more. Maybe her worry was eased, or — I don’t know — maybe I had lost my mind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.