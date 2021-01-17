I remember it as though it were yesterday, en route to the office, that initial report: “Breaking News! A passenger airliner has crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center.” And then the second, and later, reports of two additional attacks, with one failing. Three successful and one failed mission sent America reeling. Gather together, if you can, all the possible adjectives describing incidents of overwhelming shock and fear. That’s how I felt.
Until then, even in the face of warnings, such events were felt to be a theoretical possibility, but on 9-11, it became an existential reality. A mission of four separate attacks was launched against us, here, in our own land. The impenetrable had been penetrated, and I, we, dealt with feelings of deep fear for our country, feelings we had hoped never to know again.
But alas, no. Last week’s invasion of our nation’s Capitol has revealed even darker truths that leave us floundering, as netted fish in the bottom of a boat. This time, the target was our very own Capitol, the citadel of democracy. This time, the enemy was from within, our own people. We now know the full danger of extremism; it is now a fact, no long a theory. Now we know it can happen again. Those feelings that I had never felt? They just got worse.
Twenty years ago, our leaders gathered their wits and came together, not as Republicans or Democrats, liberals or conservatives, Black or white, but as Americans. Oh, how good it felt! Might that happen again? Those leaders then, who remain our leaders now, can they do it again? Shaken as I am, I do think that enough of them have what it takes. But to make this time more solid, two certainties must be fleshed out — the definition of unity, and the naming of our ethics, those that promise to lift our nation to nobility.
Unity is not forgiveness; it is not a shallow togetherness; it is not a decision to be made. It is a process of being with one another, most especially those who hold another idea. The clubs of my boyhood collapsed because we did not know that there is no such thing as “one side,” that “coming together” requires two or more sides, not different shades of a single idea. Our flag is a fusion of stars, stripes and colors. This is who we are.
Unity is not the elimination of certain topics for conversation. But any undocumented idea is a threat to the club. Ideas are to be shared and discussed, and supported by documentation. This is what we do.
Unity is a recalibration of single-minded friendship, shifting into a dually aligned circle of friends. Our nature is to form tribes, hence the success of MSNBC and Fox News. It is so easy to stay within the tribe — and oh so dangerous. More often than not, there are many sides to every issue. Our Founding Fathers worked their best to demonstrate this truth. Breaking free of all-consuming tribal friendship, forming friendships with other tribes, leads to the wonder of peaceful existence. This is how we do it.
What are our national ethics? Do we know? Can we name them? When speaking about the New Deal, President Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “It is as old as Christian ethics, for basically its ethics are the same. It recognizes that man is indeed his brother’s keeper, insists that the laborer is worthy of his hire, demands that justice shall rule the mighty as well as the weak.”
And there it is. A most noble ethic for Christians and for those not Christian. This is why we do it.
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
