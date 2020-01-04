One dares not venture into unknown waters without a navigational chart. There is no grand structure without a foundation. There is no life without breath. There is no faith without revelation.
“Revelation” is a self-revealing. Incredibly important to Christianity is the idea that God has revealed and continues to reveal who he is and what he is about (I understand God is a gender-neutral identity, that God is “spirit,” but this is not the time for that discussion).
Tomorrow is Epiphany Sunday. Epiphany, for most of us in the West, is recognized on the sixth of January. The term “epiphany” is derived from a Greek word meaning “manifestation” or “revelation.” Epiphany is the twelfth day of Christmas.
Ideally, Christmas does not end on the day we call Christmas, as it does in our culture. Advent ends on Christmas Day, and with the birth of Christ, the celebration of Christmas begins. Epiphany, for many Christians, is the end of Christmas. The emphasis on this last day of Christmas is epiphany, the manifestation of God.
This manifestation — or revelation — is essential to the Christian faith. We know Christ to be God only because God revealed it to be so. The customary text considered on Epiphany is Matthew 2:1-12 which tells the story of the Magi, the three wise men.
Several truths about God come to us through this story. These truths are central to our lives, but our response to these manifestations is up to us. It is most important to note that our language falls short in describing the meaning of these truths. But we must try, mustn’t we?
Bethlehem itself speaks to us about the nature of God. Lowly Bethlehem would not be our choice for a grand announcement. Our selection would be a city of evident prosperity and power. It would be large and influential. But meek, mild and lowly Bethlehem was enough for God.
A second truth in our story is that God draws us with “hints” and “signs,” with signals, with what author Phillip Yancey describes as “quiet nudges.” Like the star that led the wise men, God is not easily discernible. Only a few “saw” the star as did the Magi. You must want to see God. The Magi were not simpletons. They were not religious fanatics who fell for every scary omen. They were wise men, not magicians. In the East, these wise men were educated, recognized leaders. Many of them believed in and sought after God. And these three came.
Another truth is that God is for everyone. Welcomed at the manger were the lowly shepherds who smelled of sheep manure and camp fires. Welcomed at the manger were the wealthy whose clothing was tailored and whose gifts reflected prosperity. Most significant is that these Magi were the first Gentiles to come see this child. They are the spiritual ancestors of us who are Gentile Christians.
Finally, meeting Christ leaves us altered, different persons. These Magi came to Bethlehem as members of the elite and powerful, allowing them an audience with Herod, the king who asked that they report back to him, and they agreed.
The experience at the inn, hearing the story of Jesus, opened their eyes and, upon leaving the inn, they decided to avoid Herod and return home by a different route. The Magi were now part of the team; their concern was to protect the child of Christmas.
The “Herods” we face today have different names but are equally dangerous: commercialism, greed, ideological warfare. As we leave this Christmas season, can we not find “roads” which avoid these and other modern-day Herods? I believe we can.
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
