Early one Saturday morning, in the dazzling rush of spring, a young lad sped out on his bike. Not familiar with the new bike, he soon wrecked, damaging the handle bars. So mangled were they, he was barely able to steer his way home and begin the wait for Dad to set things right.
It was a long wait. A busy dad can, unintentionally for sure, find it easy to put off the repairs. So the lad learned to become as proficient as possible in steering the now “abnormal” handlebars.
Another bright and sunny morning, he hopped onto his bike, answering the call of a baseball game, but never making it to the roadway, crashing instead into the mailbox. On the night before, Dad had neglected to tell his son that he had just repaired the damaged handlebars, transforming the new normal back into the old normal.
Normal is fine, until it is not. Such was the situation in Judah in the fifth century before Christ. The exile now over, work was well advanced rebuilding the destroyed homes left after Babylon had invaded. As of yet, nothing had been done toward rebuilding the Temple. Each day since the end of the exile, the people walked through the debris from the ruins of the Temple, until doing so became normal. When the abnormal becomes a new normal, we learn, as did the boy, to accept it. The change is crude at the beginning, until you become proficient with the new normal.
But the damage remains. Gone was the Temple, the focal point of their lives. Gone was the sense of purpose, balance, meaning and hope of living within the deep, dark mystery of life.
But now, amid all these ruins, they lived and worked and rationalized. How easy it is, in difficult times, to rationalize in an attempt to make sense of this new way of living. In this story, they rationalized with a new belief, a new theology: now is not the time to rebuild the Temple. In response, the prophet Haggai retorted, “Is it time for you yourselves to live in your paneled houses, while the Temple lies in ruins?” The people listened, the Temple was rebuilt, and life made sense again, for the time being, which is all we really have.
In the modern world, the church need not worry about foreign invasion as did our spiritual ancestors in the old, old days. But there are cultural and scientific invasions with which the church must contend. These come in the form of appealing attractions competing for time and energy, education which questions many of our conclusions, and scientific discovery which raises legitimate theological issues.
The church is facing major and, in many instances, legitimate challenges. Even if we refuse to see it, the data tells us. Many people have left both church and God. Others, though leaving the church, hold on to their faith in God. They deserve help rather than rebuke. They desire real conversation rather than the simplistic, defensive and harsh answers so common from today’s church. And they are weary of the driving force of politics having invaded their church. They are fearful that there is no longer the idea of “church and state” but rather a state church, from which the first Americans fled in the 1600’s.
We of the Christian faith would do well to shift from a defense of our faith to an explanation of our faith, based on a foundation of authentic love of all people, and an open-minded approach to theology. There will be those who will differ but who might at least offer respect.
