The Psalmist speaks of the valley of the shadow of death. These days I’ve been thinking about the valley of the shadow of wilderness.
Wilderness — that uncultivated, unpopulated, dangerous section of wild land with tangled forests inhabited by wildlife or that dry, rocky, desolate desert with its own variety of wildlife. Spiritual wilderness — that frightened, suffering, confused soul caught in a tangle of half-truths and self-centered doctrines, asking why and wondering about God. It’s easy to become disoriented in a wilderness where nothing looks the same and the familiar landmarks are no longer.
Sometimes we take the risk of entering the wilderness. A group of friends went to the wildernesses of East Africa, lodging at night in small islands of safety etched out of the wilds. To enjoy dinner and relaxation in the evenings, armed guards escorted us back and forth to the lodge. Such protection is a reminder that in the flash of the moment, the wilderness can come at us.
The Old Testament gives us wilderness stories: the Exodus story, three stories of David in the wilderness, the exile story and still others. The Psalmist opens our senses to feel the wilderness — “Hungry and thirsty, their soul would faint within.” The New Testament tells the dramatic story of Jesus in the wilderness, embroiled in a spiritual confrontation with the Devil. These stories are told for our edification and as a warning. Using them as case studies, we analyze the experiences, extract the message and, when needed, apply it to our own wilderness experiences.
In these modern times, we have tamed and transformed most natural wildernesses into national parks, but there are other kinds of wilderness. Whatever the variety of the wilderness, be it physical, psychological/emotional or spiritual, when safety is threatened, wilderness is close-by with its fear, doubt, confusion and disorder. The Exodus story of Israel’s journey through the wilderness casts light upon all of these factors at play.
Sometimes, wilderness transforms a neighborhood that is mostly neighborly into a neighborhood besieged by the threat of gangs. Sometimes wilderness will transform a mostly tranquil world into a world in disarray, clutched in the grip of a deadly virus. Sometimes the wilderness will transform the soul comforted by faith into a soul controlled by fear, doubt and anger. Sometimes wilderness is of our own making and sometimes not.
Always, though, there is the potential for good to rise up out of a wilderness experience. There are truths to be told and valued lessons to be learned. Always.
From where does wilderness come? Some say it is the punishment of God upon a sinful people. Some say wilderness is the testing of faith. The Psalmist says wilderness is a part of life. The Lord is the Psalmist’s shepherd. Along the paths of righteousness and through the green pastures, enemies are encountered. And eventually, the valley of the shadow of death looms on the horizon, but the Psalmist knows he will not become lost but will be comforted and led through it all.
Jesus certainly heard this story of the Psalmist many times over in the synagogues and in his home. Subsequently, his parables reflect the understanding that wilderness just happens in life. The farmer sows the seeds and the birds come and take some of it away. The wilderness engulfs not only the prodigal son, but it strikes the father left behind. The Samaritan, who knows love, brings healing and resources into the wilderness of the victim in the ditch.
Caught in a wilderness of suffering and inconsolable grief, Thomas Dorsey penned the words of a hymn sung today in forty languages, “Precious Lord, take my hand, lead me on, let me stand.”
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
