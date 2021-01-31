Mark Twain wrote about lagniappe — an exciting new word he had picked up — “a word worth traveling to New Orleans to get!” It was first used by French-speaking people in New Orleans and “was adopted by New Yorkers.” It is defined as “a little something extra,” in the sense of specialness. As a teenager living in Baton Rouge, I recall it to mean the leftovers of a previous meal. Gumbo or jambalaya was often eaten as lagniappe.
Always, each column leaves some “leftovers” on the table, for which there is no room in the column. So, the column today is lagniappe.
“But I don’t like those people, so how can I love them or be friends with them, much less talk about religious or political beliefs.” I hear these sentiments expressed. I too deal with these personally, as do we all. But let’s be honest, “those people” have the same feelings and thoughts about their own grouping of “those people.” Whether the ideology in question is religious, political, or otherwise, all humans tend to identify those people as ideological enemies.
Chances are that, like me, you have those people within your own family. At dinner, the first evening of a hunting trip to Canada, I suggested to my brother-in-law that “you take off your political hat, and I’ll take off mine, and let’s talk politics.” Yes, we knew we were on opposite sides of the spectrum. He readily agreed.
Two young nephews were able to listen to two older loved and respected men of the family discuss their differences and agreements about politics. A beautiful thing transpired along the way. Those two nephews, shyly at first, began to join in the conversations, asking questions and offering opinions of their own. Thus, a course for the future was set.
I was at lunch with a young friend with whom I have a father-daughter kind of relationship. It is noteworthy that she was aware that I do not pray in public. It is noteworthy that I knew that she did not agree with me. As the meal was set before us, she smiled at me, mischievously and lovingly, and asked “Do you mind if I offer a prayer?” I smiled back. “You’re poking me a little?” Her smile stretched into a grin, and then she prayed.
I like that.
“Is America a Christian nation?” This question arises from the frequent claims that it is so, and that God will deal with us accordingly. My most straightforward, serious response is “Yes and no.”
Yes, in the sense of and to the degree that the principles of Christian ethics are substantial in the lives of most Americans, both Christian and non-Christian. In this sense, being a Christian nation fluctuates between harmony and dissonance with Christian values.
And no, America is not structurally constituted as a Christian nation. Indeed, our Constitution states the intent of the Founding Fathers that there be no established religion. They called for a “wall of separation” between religion and government. The words “under God” were added to the Pledge of Allegiance later, in the twentieth century. God created life, but humans have created nations and are solely responsible for them.
The most idyllic metaphor for Christian ideology, that system of beliefs, is a garden to be tilled, nourished and weeded, flourishing with attention or waning, unattended, with room for additional planting and the audacity to remove nonproductive elements, whose music is not onward Christian soldiers, marching off to war but coming to the garden alone, where He walks with me and talks with me, and tells me I am His own.
