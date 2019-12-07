Three Sundays ago I chaperoned a 4-year-old who had practiced religiously so that he could sing with the men’s choir. As the communion portion of the service began, Asher, my young friend, looked up at me and whispered, “My mother said I can.” I smiled an affirmation and gave assistance. But his “look” took hold and carried me back to a long-ago Sunday evening when I was a young pastor in Kansas City.
As part of our Deacon Family Ministry, the fellowship hall was arranged for a special communion service in which the deacons would serve the families under their “watch-care.” Each table was set with the elements of communion, and each family would sit at the table of their deacon. I would serve the church staff and families. My wife and two daughters would join the group served by “our” deacon.
Just prior to beginning the service, I spotted my younger daughter sitting beside a friend, not with her mother and sister. There she sat, all prim and proper, back straight, eager and ready. You’ve seen these angels, right?
I was enjoying this scene when suddenly she turned, looking over her shoulder, finding me. I could see that she had come to realize that she did not know what to do about communion. The look was clear and obvious — “Do I do this?” I nodded a clear and obvious affirmation — “Yes, you take communion.” Her dilemma dissolved into a smile as she turned back, resuming her position of readiness.
And there it is, a moment, a time for action, but no time for contemplation. In these moments, the intellect steps aside, giving way to instinct. We both were caught off-guard, unprepared. This daughter of mine was in need of guidance. She had found herself, having wandered into this adult situation, not knowing what to do.
Communion is indeed a mature matter, a Christian ritual soaked through with symbolism and deep meaning beyond our ability to fully comprehend — “This is my body.” Through the ages, Christians of all times and time zones have observed this tradition. It has its popular meaning, while at the same time we walk away from it with our own individual nuance attached to it. Many, perhaps most, traditions have the children wait until confirmation or the “age of accountability.”
Yet I recall a time when the disciples thought children were too young to understand and turned them away until they were older. But Jesus overruled with “Let the children come.” And they did come, these children, and he wrapped them in his love, giving them what they could understand, hoping they would eventually understand more, knowing their understanding would never be complete.
We ask our children to listen, to sing, to pray, to learn. But no, you can’t do this? The fact is, she was there, ready, even eager, but suddenly was unsure about what to do. I could not say to this young soul, “You can’t do this — you don’t belong.” I could not turn her away from this moment — this moment of communion with God.
Sure, she was too young to understand, but not too young to want to be there, to do. So I nodded “yes,” setting aside common practice, giving her this moment with God whatever it would mean. “Unless you become like one of these,” Jesus once said. Think about it — who could be more worthy than children?
I watched as Asher first ate the bread, as did I, then as he carefully held the cup, waiting until we all would drink together, and we did. And there’s the key — the human and the divine, coming together in communion.
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
