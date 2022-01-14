The Christmas hymn “O Holy Night” is not a favorite of my wife, but she will command the sun to pause when Sandi Patty sings it. More often than not, at that specific place where sopranos can really shine, my wife, an accomplished musician and a soprano, points to the air and utters reverently, “Perfection.”
My relationship with this carol is convoluted. On the one hand, portions of the lyrics are exaggerated, even grandiose. We humans, caught up in the emotions of good stories, tend to do this. “Long lay the world in sin and error pining,” is as if to ignore what was good. “A thrill of hope, the weary soul rejoices” overstates the feelings normally associated with nights in a barn, sharp with the smells and sounds of barn life. Likewise, “Yonder breaks a new and glorious morn” denies the reality of what the young couple was to face come morning. Things were surely anything but glorious, as Matthew’s gospel tells us.
I get it. Hymns, carols and poetry are meant to stir the soul, spread hope and share beauty. They are to offer inspiration and hope, but not reality. A distorted, glorified scene is surely not what the writer Luke had in mind, and Matthew even less so.
But then, on the other hand, there bursts forth in the third stanza the incarnate truth — “His law is love and His gospel is peace!” My soul stirs, and my spirit soars. This is the moment I point into the air and quietly observe, “Perfection.”
These few words, without hyperbole and in simplistic brilliance, set forth the mind of Christ. Each and every conversation and admonishment uttered by Jesus is firmly ensconced within the principles of love and peace.
The dictionary defines “law” as “the principles and regulations established in a community by some authority and applicable to its people, whether in the form of legislation or of custom and policies recognized and enforced by judicial decision.” Placing this within the context of Christianity, the authority is Christ and the community is the church. And the legislation is the commandment to “love your neighbor as yourself.”
Though the definition of peace, “the normal, non-warring condition of nation, group of nations, or the world” is more easily deciphered, it seems to be more difficult to fulfill. We celebrate, preach and teach peace but fail to administer it. Our penchant for greed leads us to deceitful advertising and intense financial warring; our desire to always be “right” fuels vicious warring in our religion and politics. And most astonishingly, we do this while declaring, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called the children of God.”
Most of us are not aware of the fact that the birth of Jesus was not celebrated until the Middle Ages. When and how the celebration originated is another story. But we do well to ask: If not celebration, then what did Jesus’ birth mean in those early centuries?
There is an idea in the writings of Isaiah that has been carried forward through the ages and lives today — Emmanuel, translated “God with us.” So much in one word.
Often, when I seek the meaning of an idea, I begin with what the idea does not mean. “Emmanuel” does not mean that God eliminates our sorrows and troubles and rewards us with prosperity and victory. To the early Christians, the meaning was, simply stated: God with us, leading us through life, and not around it.
Emmanuel — the God whose law is love and whose gospel is peace — simply dwells with us. This alone is the wonder of it all.
