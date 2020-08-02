I can almost hear the music of “Star Wars” as we head out to view the newly discovered comet Neowise, named for the telescope used in its discovery. Scientists know little of this visitor as it returns for the first time in modern history from far beyond the boundaries of our solar system, but they do know there is nothing to fear in its visit.
Measuring about 3 miles across, it is considered a “fairly large comet.” The best knowledge at this time has the comet forming about the time our solar system was formed, approximately 4.6 billion years ago. They say the closest Neowise will come to earth is 64 million miles, and after leaving us, this “Comet of 2020” will not return until the year 8820. And all this time between visits, it will be traveling at some unimaginable speed in the seemingly unending territory of space.
My mind staggers beneath the weight of the incalculable vastness of space, and astronomers say it continues to develop and expand. The multiple galaxies, the black holes, and the formation of new stars excites the imagination. The mystery of it all causes its own disturbance within my soul. And the force and power of the universe gives me pause. What am I to make of this?
I am not alone in these thoughts and feelings. Perhaps the psalmist looked up and saw Neowise in its previous visit to our solar system; perhaps he felt and was moved in some way as I am. Hear him: “When I consider Thy heavens, the work of Thy fingers, what is man, that Thou art mindful of him?” (Psalm 8)
This first verse is the first step to faith in God. To establish faith, one must wander and wonder, question and quake, bearing the strain of not finding certainty, for there is no evidence to be found. We can’t be certain because we live in a world of uncertainty. The Bible tells us that God is wholly other than mankind and dwells in the beyond and can be known only by faith. Where we want certainty, there is only faith, and it must not be a borrowed faith but our own.
Following the time of questioning and wondering, the psalmist writes the remaining verses as expressions of his faith in God. They speak of the psalmist’s beliefs, the “what and how” of his understanding of the role and place of mankind in relationship to God and the world.
It could be that a friend of the psalmist may have gone through this same experience, only to arrive at a different place — that God is not, that this is all there is to life. This suggests that the universe exists as a coincidence, as a weird, accidental behavior of matter with “a little luck,” as Richard Dawson says in his book “The God Delusion.”
But when I look to the heavens, I am unable to see the universe as coincidence. Rather, I see hints of God when I see the mystery and the grandeur of this world pulsating with diversity and rhythm, when I see creativity (and myself sharing in it), when I see an astonishing balancing act of timing and coordination, and when I see direction and purpose. I experience these hints as whispers from God.
I take one more long look at this comet before we leave. From my perspective, it has not moved an inch, but from the comet’s perspective, it has moved, well, thousands of miles. I am careful to remember that my perspective of God is blurred by the otherness of God, that I see through a glass darkly.
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.