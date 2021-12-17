Sasha, a quiet, likely abused rescue dog, lives with her owner in our neighborhood. The two walk daily through our streets and around the cul-de-sacs. Not a sociable being, Sasha takes full advantage of her leash, keeping as much distance as is possible from neighbors with whom her owner pauses to visit. She is not rude, just quiet and distant, politely waiting for the end of what humans call a visit.
Her arrival at her new home is of compelling wonder. Maintaining a distance from her owner (for five months he tells me), she walks through his house, checking out each nook and cranny. Finding her way to the bedside of her owner’s wife, an Alzheimer’s patient, she sniffs around thoroughly before jumping up onto the bed and lying down close to her owner’s wife. That spot becomes her place for sleeping. Who does not marvel and wonder at the inclinations of such instinctive behavior?
Throughout my first year in my new neighborhood, upon each occasion to visit with those two, I attempted to work my charm on Sasha. In full magnetic-charm mode, I would lower my hand, signaling my desire for greeting; she responded with a drowsy and bored look from the end of her leash. She remained “over there” — at the end of her leash — never rude with a bark nor threatening with a growl, only with a wary expression.
I have known people to be shy and quiet, but who will eventually go about the work of forming stable and meaningful relationships. I’ve known others such as Sasha whose self-image and self-esteem were damaged early in life, leaving them with varying degrees of insecurity and shame, both fearful and distrustful. These old scripts written early in life, invalidating trust and a sense of security, remain deep within. Their message of distrust relentlessly surfaces in those shadowy times all relationships encounter from time to time, where the trust and belief of love are required. They can, at best, only be managed.
It is at this point I become mindful of the first line in a favorite quote by Reinhold Niebuhr: “Nothing that is worth doing can be achieved in a lifetime, therefore we are saved by hope.”
This behavior of fear and distrust on the part of Sasha continued throughout my first year in the neighborhood. Whenever I was outside as they walked by, I enjoyed the visit and he, the owner, would smile at my efforts to charm Sasha; and yet he continued to give her the freedom to spend the time over there, near the end of her leash. Never once was Sasha pushed or made to cower in her feelings. Walk after walk, time after time, she was free to remain aloof from my efforts.
A neighbor friend appeals to Sasha with snacks. She looks for him, expectantly, receives the snacks, but always returns to the safest distance the leash allows. Her instinct for food momentarily overrides her fear, and perhaps she begins to change. It is here that I am mindful of the second line of that quote by Niebuhr: “Nothing that is true, or beautiful, or good, makes complete sense in any immediate context of history, therefore, we must be saved by faith.”
Then one day, I was outside when Sasha and her owner came by and pause to visit. Once again, with beleaguered charm, I lowered my hand for her, and she walked over to me and sniffed at my hand. It was the best of greetings, leading me to think of the final line of Niebuhr’s quote: “Nothing we do, however virtuous, can be accomplished alone; therefore we are saved by love.”
