I was a young pastor in love with my first full-time church. I was also a member of the executive board of my denomination’s state organization. At the time, there was some controversy in the air involving action by the board pertaining to the four denominational colleges, the smallest of which was in our city. Making matters more interesting, I had voted in favor of the board’s proposal, even though it might have had negative implications for our local college. And several staff and faculty of the college were members of our church. So yeah, I was a little nervous.
The board’s action was a process allowing for considerable information and discussion statewide. Naturally, I had ample discussion and exchange of ideas with members of my church. It was one of those matters in which more than one good solution could be a viable option.
Following the vote of the board, several of our members, some of whom had served the state denomination in various ways, approached me about a special meeting of the church, to discuss a formal resolution of opposition to the board. I, the minority of one, would announce the meeting and serve in my capacity as moderator.
On the scheduled evening, I called the meeting to order and stated its purpose. There might well have been an elephant in the room, but there was not. The attitude was careful, the talk was straightforward and respectful. The decision was that a formal resolution of disagreement be sent to the board, with the expressed desire that it be archived.
Just as I was about to call for the vote, a member asked: “Will this letter cause problems or difficulty for you as a member of the executive board?” Others voiced or nodded a shared concern. I was deeply moved as I gazed out over the faces of the people, waiting for my response.
“No, I assure you it will not,” I responded truthfully. Revisiting that moment today, after all these years, I understand that a better response would have been, “It doesn’t matter.”
It doesn’t matter, because each church within a denomination enjoys the privilege and the responsibility to voice concerns and disagreement with any action of its denomination without any form of intimidation. That my church, in the midst of strong disagreement with my vote as a member of the board, would pause and consider my welfare in the wake of their action moves me still, after all these years.
It doesn’t matter because the church extended dignity and respect to me, a minority of one. “Well sure, you were the pastor,” you might say. True, but I also was the pastor whose opinion was rejected.
It doesn’t matter because there is no caste system within the church, assigning members a place below the ministers, the elders, the upper-income and so forth. The congregation, as I understand it, is one body with a varied and equal membership. Each member, including the pastor, interprets the Bible, prays in the manner in which they pray, and believes what they believe. Each member is responsible and accountable for their life. God’s grace extends freedom to be wrong and freedom to adjust our beliefs and our ways as we go along.
Looking back, this story may well have been the awakening of my understanding of the role of pastor. Any idea of exercising “pastoral authority” (something I often hear these days) is a betrayal of the role of pastor. The roles of pastor and CEO are at opposite ends of the spectrum. A CEO is never wrong, even when he is wrong. But every pastor should, from time to time, experience the minority position. It’s good for the soul.
