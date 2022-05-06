As she softly closes the front door to the house, the hospice caregiver pauses, as though giving testimony to the solemnity of the moment, as though giving tribute to the relationship between this, the pastor, and June, the parishioner. She turns to him, smiling, “She’s in the back bedroom; I’ll let her know you are here.” Just before she is swallowed up by the hallway, she turns back to him. “She is excited to see you, you know.” He smiles in return.
“So now, the bedroom?” he muses sadly, a heaviness settling in. He takes a seat and scans the room, remembering. It all began here in the “parlor,” as she calls it. Over there, in those two chairs, their coffee cups on the table between them — the hours of conversation, the evolution of a relationship, a singular experience of pastoral care.
Over the years, their talks were a mixed assortment of topics. Travel — she lauded the fact that he and his wife chose to begin traveling now rather than waiting for retirement — “You must go to Israel!” Sermons were discussed — “How do you stand there and deliver your sermon without notes?” Politics were frequently a primary focus — “Have you voted today? Be sure to vote. And you damned well better vote right.”
And of course, the church — “We spend too much money on ourselves and not enough on others.” He cherishes her feisty passion. A favorite memory flashes in his mind of that Advent Sunday morning when June, the Democrat, and her best friend, the Republican, stood alongside one another, lighting the Candle of Peace.
One blustery, snow-threatened January day, pausing before going to the kitchen to pour their coffee, she eyed him, a slightly mischievous smile taking shape. She knew good and well that he had been raised Baptist. She knew that Baptists are not supposed to drink. Knowingly, and with a gleam in her eyes, she asked, “Do you happen to take a little Bailey’s in your coffee?” He laughed in response, and thus was the birth of their ritual — never again, winter or summer, rain or shine, would they drink coffee without a bit of Bailey’s, and they always had their coffee.
“She’s ready,” come the words of the hospice worker from the hallway’s entrance, interrupting the spell of his thoughts. Walking down the hall, he wonders how June’s need for privacy would accept this move to the bedroom, where she would close out her life. His wondering vanishes quickly as he finds her tucked into her bed, prim and proper, made up, hair brushed, smiling, welcoming. Their deep regard for each other warms the ritual of greeting as both settle into conversation.
After a while, she seems somewhat distracted. She motions to the chest of drawers off to the side. “There, in one of those drawers, you will find a bundle of letters. Will you please get them?” So he moves as deep into her bedroom, as deep into her privacy, as one can go, into those drawers of sweaters and scarves, pajamas and nightgowns, underwear, and finally the letters, bundled together with rubber bands.
She pulls a letter and hands it to him. A mere skeleton, she needs him to readjust her pillows, and so he slides a hand under her back, lifts, gently raises her forward, adjusts the pillows and lays her back down. She smiles before saying to him, “Over the years, when life bordered on the unbearable, I would always turn to this letter. Will you read it to me?”
With a sense of knowing, with watering eyes and breaking voice, he reads to her the words of her husband, written long ago from a distant city, mourning their separation.
After reading the letter, there is a time of mutual understanding, with little said. Their goodbye is more knowing than spoken, a gentle hug, a whisper, and he leaves the bedroom. As he departs, one more glance catches her with eyes closed, resting, savoring the words of the letter. There will be no more Bailey’s.
