When slammed into, stunned or possibly hurt by something unexpected, you have been “blindsided.” Being visited unexpectedly by something favorable, you have received something “out of the blue.” We dread the one, relish the other.
A memorable experience out of the blue occurred at the initial meeting of a small group of church members set to ponder, within a four-week timetable, the Apostle Paul’s attitude toward women. It was during the early moments of our initial meeting when a gentleman stated, “I don’t agree with Paul.” He was alluding to Paul’s words that women should submit themselves to their husbands and be silent in the church.
This person was so new to the faith that he did not know better — one does not disagree with Paul, one merely does not understand Paul. I smiled, relishing this display of innocent honesty, this freedom of speaking one’s mind, this blissful frankness.
I ditched my lesson plans and initiated a conversation that continued the duration of the four-week class. We talked about the Bible as a compilation of select literature extracted from an abundance of ancient stories and volumes of literature already written. We acknowledged that in all literature there exist cultural manners and attitudes that hang tough and that must be faced openly and honestly.
We considered how this literature became a record of God’s relationship with the people of faith — that somehow, through some unknowable way, an instinctive inspiration occurred and remains a part of the process, that there is revelation in this record, and that the better our hermeneutics, or the science of interpreting Scripture, the clearer is the revelation. And yes, our classmate demonstrated what it means to be in conversation with Scripture. And through it all, the Word can, and often does, find its way through the words.
We pondered a little story about a lady in a church I once pastored. I had asked that she serve on a particular committee. Though interested, her literal reading of Scripture meant that she must ask her husband, who said no. We discussed this story, asking ourselves whether this demeaning role for women is what God wants or is a demand of an old culture. We also touched upon the inconsistency of the literalness in the literal approach to reading Scripture, for many of the old laws in Leviticus are openly set aside.
And finally, we focused upon Paul’s break with culture by admonishing husbands to love their wives. Picture this in your mind: Paul standing tall, speaking truth to these powerful, arrogant patriarchs of a strongly patriarchal society, these unloving husbands of lower and upper social stratum who consider their wives to be little more than property. See their mouths open in astonishment, their eyes inflamed with anger, fists clenched. “How dare you address us about such a matter and in such a manner?” Such imagining leads us to a better grasp of Paul’s words and his courage.
Paul understands that love quietly leads to a mutual submission in friendships and in marriage. If one knows how to love, one does not abuse or take liberties in friendship or marriage. Someone taught this truth to Paul.
Up until the time that Paul began to consider the prospects of Christianity, he worked diligently to rid the Roman Empire of this new religion. Then after his conversion, he became a student. As all learning is process, might it be that this process of learning is what we see in the writings of Paul?
This explains the shift from thinking women should remain silent in church to later writing glowingly about the leadership of women in the church. Sometimes, you have to change to set things straight.
