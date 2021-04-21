Every once in a while — a rare while — you find yourself in one of those rapturous moments when you experience something of deep personal value.
One such moment for me occurred in the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, standing before the large painting of Rembrandt’s “The Prodigal Son.” I am not at all well-versed in art, but I know what I see to be beauty, and I know what is meaningful to me. And this painting sits among the top.
They say when that rare moment emerges, take full advantage of it — emotionally and spiritually. And so I stood there in wonder.
There, a few short feet from where I stood, hung the actual painting extracted from the original elements used by Rembrandt — canvas, oil mixtures and brushstrokes. Imagining Rembrandt perched in front of this very painting, sensing his presence, imagining him working, is, to use a term unusual for me, surreal.
Look at the painting with me — the first thing you see is the young son kneeling, then you see the father leaning slightly forward, hands cupping the boy's head, then you see the elder brother, and finally, three other figures.
The big story, as suggested by the title, is the younger son, betraying and wounding his family by prematurely claiming his inheritance and heading out on his own, heeding the call of a distant land. And now, wasted and wounded, he returns, humiliated, hoping only to become a common laborer in his father’s vineyards.
Barely concluding his confession, the young boy is overwhelmed by the welcome of his father. “Quickly,” says the parable — as if the forgiveness is too slow — the father, ignoring the confession, calls out for a robe to be brought to warm the son and a ring to restore the son.
This father’s love needs no confession, no act of contrition, needs not to punish. The son is home; that’s all there is to it. Let there be welcome and celebration.
But the older son has his story as well. He is working in the fields when the astonishing news of his kid brother’s return reaches him. Immediately, he heads for the house, only to be shocked and dismayed that a celebration is in the making.
Incensed with anger and resentment, he appeals to his father, questioning the celebration for the return of the disobedient son while ignoring the loyalty of the obedient son.
Of the two stories, we talk more about the wrong of the younger son and less about the wrong-headedness of the older son. I would venture to say that you have heard (and I have delivered) more sermons about the younger of the two brothers. Might it be that all the anger and hostility evidenced in the rhetoric of many Christians today is in the nature of the elder brother’s failures?
The elder brother failed to see, much less emulate, anything near to the quality of love shown by the father. He failed to appreciate that, unlike himself, the father was not angry with the younger son. He failed to understand that throughout the absence of the younger son, the father grieved and hoped for, longed for, his return. He, the loyal son, failed to see that authentic loyalty springs only from an authentic love; without love, loyalty is merely duty.
But most noteworthy, the elder brother failed to recognize that he too was loved.
Through it all, the betrayal of the younger brother and another kind of betrayal by the older brother, the father’s love remained steadfast, never flinching. What we believe to be the parable of the prodigal son is really a parable of a father’s love.
