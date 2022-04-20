Wikipedia introduces Bryan Stevenson as “an American lawyer, social justice activist, law professor at New York University School of Law, and the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative.” Because Wikipedia has the means to post photographs, and I do not, and because it is important to what I have to say, I must tell you that he is a Black man. Such is the way, because racial identity is an important piece of information in this country — and that, my friends, is a sad piece of truth about who we are as a society.
You need to know that I paused, struggled and considered how to say that Mr. Stevenson is Black without having to say it. It should not matter that he is Black or white, and perhaps our society will one day reach that point. But today, our system of caste makes it important to note. So there, I have introduced you to this remarkable human being.
Recently, I listened to an interview in which he described his work of making justice equal for all, regardless of race and position. Though there is much more to be done, his work has benefited many and has dented the racist mechanisms so dominant in this land. This interview, hosted by Krista Tippett on her weekly podcast “On Being,” poured out a cornucopia of ideas and experiences, all so very interesting, but what affected me the most was his emphasis upon the idea of proximity.
In Stevenson’s thinking, proximity plays a critical role in developing a clear understanding of the issue of racism, and leading to its eventual dismantling. His commitment to the idea of “proximity” evolved from advice given by his grandmother, who told him, “You can’t understand the most important things from a distance, Bryan. You have to get close.”
You have to get close if you are going to understand the deep sense of wrong, and the harm and the pain, brought about by racist judgments in business and society. I knew the laws and rules of segregation by the time I was in a Mississippi high school. I believed segregation to be wrong, but I did not fully grasp how demeaning and damaging it is to a human being.
That is, until five of us, four white and one Black, were making the two-hour drive to Jackson. We were happy and carefree when we stopped for lunch, and I got out on my side of the car and held the door open, waiting for Junior to get out. He just sat there, staring straight ahead, unmoving. Until then, I had never been in such close proximity to the effects of segregation. I was unprepared, embarrassed and shamed. “You have to get close,” says Grandma.
A Black lady was assistant manager of my bank, and I had enjoyed conversations with her over the years. When radio personality Don Imus was fired for his “natty-haired ‘ho’” comment, I wondered about her reaction. I wanted to talk with her but was uncomfortable about asking. After several attempts, I faltered before tapping the last digit of her phone number. She agreed to meet for lunch and talk about it. Our conversation lasted two hours. “You have to get close,” says Grandma. Bryan Stevenson would add: even when “inconvenient and uncomfortable.”
I am reminded of the conversation Jesus had with the woman at the well. He broke the law that stipulated a man does not speak with a woman in public; he ignored the tradition against Jews consorting with Samaritans. He did not seem to be uncomfortable with his proximity to her, though his disciples were.
“You have to get close,” says Grandma. “She’s right,” says Jesus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.