Religion, the practice of faith in God, is not easy. You have to want it. And religion, from the beginning, was intended to play a primary role in America.
Germane to the issue is the story of the intersection, in the earlier years of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, of the lives of John Winthrop, Anne Hutchinson and Roger Williams.
On the ship Arbella, in the spring of 1630, Winthrop delivered to fellow Puritans the historic sermon “A Model of Christian Charity.” These Puritans were escaping the unbearable plight of a state-dictated religion. He imagined “a city on a hill,” ordained of God and constructed in covenant with God.
Elected the first governor of the new colony, Winthrop led the way to begin construction of this “city of God.” There can be little doubt that their spirits were high, as England’s king (and chief architect of England’s church) was far across the ocean.
But no one expected Hutchinson, an intelligent, independent, devout woman and a very popular teacher of both women and men, to provide the first major problem for Winthrop and the city.
The story itself is far too complicated to elaborate here. Suffice it to say, it embraces independent thinking, such as a new idea about the role of women in the church, stouthearted conviction to stand firm against a barrage of disapproval and emboldened courage to face a formal trial.
Eventually, even after the early friendship and encouragement of the governor, Anne, one of their own, was brought before a court (chaired by Winthrop himself), declared guilty of heresy and banished from this "city of God.” Perhaps too much of England’s approach to religion was ingrained in too many of the Puritans?
Enter Williams, much younger than Winthrop, who arrived later than the initial group of Puritans. He was young, articulate, intelligent and fully cooperative until two “emerging” ideas began to haunt him.
Perhaps remembering England’s flawed church and state and seeing the same here, Williams began to realize the need for “a wall of separation.” And accomplishing such a separation would require the second idea, which he christened “soul liberty”: All people of faith are free to follow the dictates of their own soul, and no religious hierarchy supersedes the soul.
Regardless of whether these two ideas were fully developed, they certainly played a role in Williams' departure from Winthrop’s colony and his establishing Providence Plantation. This became the seed of Rhode Island, a new colony in the New World, one that welcomed different faiths, was kind to Native Americans, and befriended and aided Hutchinson.
So as I have done with failures of my own life, I ask, “What happened?” On one hand, Winthrop used his religion as a means to build the city of his sermon, a city of uniformity in belief and worship (like England’s cities). We see this today, when people use their religion to support their politics, candidates use religion to win an election or owners use religion to build a business. Such use of religion makes religion comparable to used cars — cheap and sooner to break down.
On the other hand, Williams allowed his faith in God to use him, so to speak, to serve life, to cultivate and encourage it to grow in all its shapes and diversity. And when life was bruised and wounded, Williams' religion led him to the care and healing of all of humanity, including “heretics” such as Hutchinson.
It is said that Williams withdrew his membership from the nation’s first or perhaps second Baptist church, declaring “God is too big for one roof.”
