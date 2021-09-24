Why this friction between religion and science? In its extreme, a religionist sees the scientist as anti-God and the scientist sees the religionist as anti-reason. It seems not to matter that there are scientists who express faith in God and there are religionists who have a high regard for science. Indeed, there are many people of faith who embrace the discoveries of science without fear and trembling.
Several years ago, J. B. Stump, author and vice president of BioLogos, wrote a compelling article for The Christian Century magazine titled “Cosmic Question.” This article, if taken to heart, should go a long way in easing the tension which exists between many scientists and religionists. Indeed, the problem is not science nor religion per se, rather it is certain individuals who create the friction.
Essentially, Stump raises the question of God’s place in a world explained by science. Science, says Stump, has figured out many things that were once explained as supernatural events. We may continue to pray for rain, but we now understand the science of rain and we no longer hear deity in a clap of thunder.
Many are threatened by these discoveries of science. It’s as if God is being “explained away,” and science is blamed. If we insist on giving God credibility through science, then we are in for a long, futile struggle. This need not be. This should not be.
The scientist, whether or not he or she acknowledges it, is doing the very thing God intends — exploring and seeking a fuller knowledge of this earth and universe. There is nothing to fear there. We were given a mind and a soul, and the two should, and can, get along very well. The mind wants to explain the world; the soul wants to interpret the world. Science deals with the physical realm, theology deals with the spiritual realm.
The difference between these two disciplines, theology and science, might be explained in a way described by Stump, “We should consider God’s relationship to creation to be more like that of a personal agent, rather than a force of nature. Then we can talk about God’s actions in personal terms like ‘willing’, ‘governing,’ and ‘loving’ and we don’t need to worry that a new scientific theory will prove this wrong.”
Should we manage to get on with this, the talk of science and religion will reflect the same dynamic as that of a conversation about an orchestral concert. Science can explain the working of musical instruments in terms of air, vibration, sound waves; those things that are physical in nature. Theology can talk about beauty, meaning, experience and interpretation; those topics that are spiritual. There is no conflict here.
Scientists might accept the Big Bang theory of beginnings as the best possible explanation of the beginning of the universe, but science is helpless in seeking a first cause or an unmoved mover behind the Big Bang. Stump quotes the agnostic cosmologist Robert Jastrow: “For the scientist who has lived by his faith in the power of reason, the story ends like a bad dream. He has scaled the mountain of ignorance; he is about to conquer the highest peak; as he pulls himself over the final rock, he is greeted by a band of theologians who have been sitting there for centuries.”
For Jastrow, the agnostic, to make this acknowledgment is quite admirable. Both the scientist and the theologian stare into the darkness of the origin of life and the universe and come to the same conclusion — it is unknown. The scientist will continue to search for an answer. The theologian will continue to interpret: “In the beginning, God.”
