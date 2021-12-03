These are troubling times. I feel it in my soul. Media outlets report it loud and clear. National Christianity, a replacement for authentic Christianity, is rising in America and elsewhere. One European study shows American democracy on the decline, but not yet failing. Extreme acts of racism are on the rise: a white teenage boy kills two people at a protest and is acquited; a Black girl kills the man who raped her and sold her for sex and is indicted. These times call for our best thinking and our boldest steps in race relations.
Not too many years ago, we were more hopeful. In 2004, Barack Obama, delivering the keynote address at the Democratic convention, captured the attention of America and swept the Democrats off their feet. That address is still regarded by many, Democrats and Republicans, as one of his best ever: He acknowledged the reality of red and blue states, he reminded us that we worship the same God and admonished us that “there is not a Black America and a white America and Latino America and Asian America — there’s the United States of America.”
Black orators have wowed audiences, Black ministers have brought white congregations into the very presence of the Holy, and so it was, once again, in 2004. We dared to wonder — the audacity of hope was in the air.
But today, that hope seems to be fading in the minds and hearts of many who find it impossible to see progress in the face of the strong backlash against our first Black president. Addressing that thought, Obama once responded, “Progress is slow — three steps forward and two backward.”
In his “back to reality” speech in the movie “The American President,” Michael Douglas tells the nation, “America is not easy; you have to want it.” President Abraham Lincoln wanted it when he accepted the overwhelming disapproval he knew would come in the wake of emancipation. President Lyndon Johnson wanted it when he signed civil rights legislation, acknowledging to his Democratic colleagues, “We have just lost the South.” Martin Luther King Jr. wanted it when he dared to publicly describe his dream of an America that has moved beyond racism.
If we want it as these leaders of ours have shown, we must give it our best thinking and our preeminent effort toward improving race relations. Such action needs to be of the vicarious kind, which means placing ourselves literally or figuratively in the place of another. This means building a relationship with a person of a different race. Putting ourselves in those relationships requires creative thinking and a bold approach. Somehow we must establish contact with members of other races; we must rub shoulders with them if we hope to feel some of the pain of racism.
An example comes from neighborhood friends of mine who invited a most unusual guest to share this year’s Thanksgiving meal in their home. This was not a ploy, nor was it because of some award they received; it was merely an invitation, offered and accepted, for Thanksgiving dinner.
My friends are involved in efforts to aid prisoners believed to be wrongfully indicted. Kevin Strickland, recognized by most Kansas Citians and many Missourians, is a Black man recently released from prison after having been incarcerated for 42 years for a crime he did not commit. My friends invited Kevin and his family to share Thanksgiving dinner with them in their home. This is the level of feeling, thought and determination required to face down racism.
These neighbors are an example and an inspiration to us all, to think our best thoughts, and to dare to take such a bold step.
