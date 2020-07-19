There is a story out there about an inmate on death row who requested that the warden allow his “guitar-playing friend” to sing the old gospel song his momma used to sing, to let his friend “sing me back home.” The idea of “sing me back home” has latched hold of my mind and has held tight.
My wife and I have a playlist of about 12 songs which, from time to time, will sing us back home to the early days of our love. Whenever I hear the song “I Want to Go Home,” I am carried back in time to my football days when my teammates and I would sing “I Want to Go Home” as we jogged that long, tiring lap designed to be warm-up for a grueling practice.
When I hear “The Old Rugged Cross,” I am carried back to those Sunday afternoon song services in a nursing home that we, the youth group of our church, would lead. Always back there in the back, leaning against the door frame, an elderly man would sing the bass part and stare into a far distance, somewhere back home.
Longfellow writes “Music is the universal language of mankind.” It is an integral part of being human. Who has not yielded to the overwhelming ability of music to melt the heart, free the mind, pour hope into the future, supply courage when needed or ease the deepest wound? Who has not smiled at the gyration of a toddler’s hips, instinctively captivated by the music’s rhythm?
The Bible would not be the Bible without its many listings of musical instruments and songs that are sung and danced-to during feasts, celebrations, and worship. Deuteronomy 32:1-43 is identified at the end of chapter 31 as “the song of Moses.” Scholars have long held to the understanding that many, if not most, of the Psalms are ancient songs of faith. My wife’s favorite quote about music is from Rabindranath Tagore: “God respects me when I work, but He loves me when I sing.”
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
In 1893, a young, unmarried professor of English journeyed to Colorado Springs to teach a summer’s session at Colorado College. She and a few friends took a guided journey up the mountain to Pikes Peak. Her view of spectacular mountain ranges, sweeping vistas and amber waves of grain inspired her poem, Pikes Peak, versions of which would later become what is perhaps America’s favorite patriotic hymn, “America the Beautiful.”
During this past July Fourth season, while meandering around the internet, I came upon a soul-stirring rendition of “America the Beautiful.” It was beautiful, it was haunting, and it sang me back home to the America I know and love.
Three times does the line “And crown thy good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea” appear. It seems to be stressing that “brotherhood” is the crowning glory of God’s grace in a nation. “Confirm thy soul in self-control, thy liberty in law” reminds and calls us back to the truth that the maturity of self-control is central to our ability to squeeze freedom out of law; that there is no liberty without restraint and no law without respect.
That’s the American way. “God mend thine every flaw” sings of honest self-examination, when we are unafraid to name our demons and to do with them what needs doing or to keep trying when we fail. That’s America. “Till all success be nobleness, and every gain divine.” A noble people whose gain comes by way of integrity and not greed.
That’s the dream of America.
Where has all the beauty gone?
