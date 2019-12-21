In the first century Middle East, she is considered a woman; in today’s America, she would be considered a young girl, a teenager. She is wearing the assurance of the happily betrothed; in America she would be wearing the excitement of the prom. In the first century Middle Eastern world, she was told whom she would marry; in today’s America, she would make that choice herself.
We know what we don’t know about Mary, the mother of Jesus. We know what we have to do to accurately see her in our mind’s eye. If we were to do the work of imagination, we would be able to see the reality of her skin color, her hair, her eyes and facial features, and her clothing, perhaps ragged.
We Christians would find ourselves in a very different religious world, were we to visit Mary and her family. They are dedicated Jews with a deep commitment to the long-established Judaism of the prophets, priests and kings of Israel. Later on, Mary will see to it that her sons will grow up loving this faith and loving the God of Abraham.
Her social life would surprise us equally as much. Rather than gushing over how wonderful and handsome is her betrothed, she is satisfied with the prospects of a stable home in which she hopes to raise her children.
Her father, Jesus’ grandfather, had seen to this by choosing her betrothed not on the basis of wealth and power, but upon maturity and occupational stability. Mary knows the sad stories of young virgins who were married off by greedy choices. Her future is bright, and she is eager for marriage. Probably she likes Joseph — she hopes love will come. No young woman could wish for more.
It is somewhere amidst all this bridal energy and optimism that the story takes a frightening, confusing turn. A thing of mystery enters, threatening disruption of Mary’s life and dreams.
A character is introduced who brings news of the most disturbing kind. Mary will be found with child before her union with Joseph is solemnized and consummated! “How can this be?” she exclaims in disbelief and denial. Frightening thoughts invade her mind — How will Joseph react? What will people think? And the most fearful thought: What will Papa say?
To not imagine this paralyzing struggle in Mary’s story is to mishear it altogether. She is caught in the vice of a catastrophic conflict. We have touched upon the social ramifications, but we dare not overlook the religious issues. She is hearing something new about God, something previously foreign to her religion, and something shameful in a culture brutal to women.
How long this struggle must have lasted before she found a way to live with this mystery. As the story goes, she emerges with a new declaration of faith, the poem we know as Mary’s Magnificat, a moving rendition of faith embracing mystery. Did she — do we — ever find a specific answer to “How can this be”? I don’t see how.
But she did find an attitude — perhaps, just perhaps, Mary looked back to the beginning story of Judaism, that old creation story. Perhaps she instinctively sensed a new beginning, a new story, a new testament. After all, did not the Gospel writer, John, do this: “In the beginning was the Word and the Word became flesh”? She could not know, only believe. And in order to believe, she must let it be, this mystery.
It is about here that I hear the old Beatles’ song — “When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.