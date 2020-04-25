If I were a theology scholar, I would delve deep into the doctrine known as the Incarnation. The Apostle Paul describes it as “God was in Christ.” It is packed with drama and imagination, and it tugs at my heart.
Having seen Jesus on a daily basis, first century Christians struggled most with comprehending the “God side” of Jesus; having never seen Jesus, our struggle is accepting the human side, Jesus the man. Our only means of seeing this side of Jesus are those few stories which make us feel the realness of his humanity.
Matthew, in chapter 23 of his Gospel, matter-of-factly presents a very human side of Jesus in the story about his angry outburst to the Pharisees. I say “outburst” because one does not pronounce eight statements, each beginning with “Woe unto you,“ while smiling and speaking gently. “Woe unto you” usually signals anger. And anger is a normal, acceptable way of gaining the listeners’ attention. This story surely does that.
Its beginning finds Jesus telling the people that the Pharisees have positioned themselves in “the seat of Moses,” therefore they are better prepared doctrinally to lead Israel into the messianic age than are the Sadducees or the Essenes, the other two dominant belief systems at the time. Having set the stage, Jesus now offers two pieces of advice: Do what the Pharisees say, but do not do what they do.
The Pharisees’ approach to the Sabbath offers insight to this advice. They know the rules about the Sabbath, so “do what they say,” which is to avoid work on the Sabbath. But “don’t do what they do” with the Sabbath, which is to alter its purpose. For example, what if on the Sabbath your oxen is stuck in a watering hole and needs rescuing?
A good Pharisee, says the Pharisee, honors the Sabbath, even in such times, because God did not say, “Remember the Sabbath when convenient.” The Pharisees had gone too far with this and with all doctrine, making doctrine more important than people. And this brought Jesus to the point of anger — thus the outburst. Doctrine is meant to serve, not to be served.
Here is my one-line interpretation of each of those eight “Woes” Jesus declared to describe the symptoms of a very sick religion. One, you are in effect closing the doors of God’s kingdom. Two, rather than serve people, especially the poor, you take advantage of them. Three, your ministry does not lead to a redeeming faith. Four, you place an inordinate value on fortune. Five, you major on the minors and minor on the majors. Six, you appear clean on the outside, but are grimy on the inside. Seven, your religion is a cemetery of whited sepulchers full of death. Eight, you honor the prophets of old with monuments rather than with good deeds.
These eight symptoms are to our religion what the symptoms of COVID-19 are to our lives. Of course, our religion might catch a cold or the flu, and it can get well again. But this outburst by Jesus is a stern warning that this “virus” he depicts is lethal to our influence in the world. His warning, “Do not do what they do,” is tantamount to keeping a distance from this diseased religion.
This virus attacks the soul of religion: Love God and love neighbor. The Pharisees know about God, but they know nothing of God. God is love, and the Pharisees were loveless.
What does a religion with love look like? It is one that pulls the wounded out of the ditch, binds their wounds, takes them to an inn and pays the bill.
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
