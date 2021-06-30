A so-called secular song occasionally moves me as deeply as does a long-time favorite hymn. This one is a good example.
“Sun is up, a new day is before you. Sun is up, wake your sleepy soul. Sun is up, hold on to what is yours. Take up your spade and break ground.
Shake off your shoes, leave yesterday behind you. Shake off your shoes, but forget not where you've been. Shake off your shoes, forgive and be forgiven. Take up your spade and break ground."
Give thanks for all that you've been given. Give thanks for who you can become. Give thanks for each moment and every crumb. Take up your spade and break ground,” read the lyrics by Sara Watkins.
To borrow a few words from the writer of Philippians, “Think on these things.”
It doesn’t occur each and every Father’s Day — only occasionally, and I have no explanation for why that is. But 2021’s version of Father’s Day was one of those “it was the best of times, it was the worst of times."
I did not mourn my father’s death, which occurred when I was in my 30s. Instead, I mourned the loss of him, which occurred in childhood.
Essentially, he drifted out of my life, and I am not talking post-divorce experience. Pre-divorce, he was constantly away from home. The “father and son” childhood memories are amazingly few and sometimes painful. After the divorce of my parents, my time with him was first irregular, then rare, and by the time I entered high school, nonexistent.
A man by the name of Charles Harris, whose family was long-time friends with my family, set aside whatever difficulties of time, energy and investment are required in caring for a lonely child, took up his spade and broke ground — I soon was calling him “Uncle Charles” until, many years later, I officiated his funeral.
In southern Louisiana, men fish, hunt and cook. The ground Uncle Charles broke was to give me that life which Louisiana boys learn from the men. Uncle Charles and his brothers owned a fishing-hunting camp on Bull Tail Bayou. As long as I made A's and B's in school, I would get approved days off from school to go fishing with Uncle Charles, and once a year, a week off for deer season.
Uncle Charles’ brothers became my “uncles” as well. Uncle Ray, who had the best deer stand at the camp and was eager for me to get my first deer, took me with him to his stand; Uncle Bucky was married to Uncle Charles’ sister, and I went bass fishing with him on False River — he had the fastest flat-bottomed boat on the river. These extra uncles were more of the new ground Uncle Charles broke for me.
Additionally, Uncle Charles was the camp cook. Toward the end of the day, long before the others even thought about ending the day, he would turn our fishing boat toward camp in order to cook supper. This meant I went with him, and I learned how Louisiana men cook. To this day, the chicken and sausage jambalaya I cook is exactly like the one Uncle Charles cooked — more new ground.
I don’t know the effort it took for Uncle Charles to do what he did. All I know is that, as it all began to unfold, one day, I called him uncle, and continued on until this very day.
Even so, it seems there is no substitute for one’s own father. We can either become embittered, or we leave yesterday behind and forget not where we’ve been — to forgive and be forgiven of our own failures.
It’s a new day, so break ground!
