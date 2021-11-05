I shared these words in a joint worship service in Joplin, MO a week after the devastating tornado of May 22, 2011. My concluding remarks of the service were to address the question of how people of faith think and speak of God in the context of tragedy:
THOU ART WITH ME
So, when these difficult times, these times of lamentations, barge their way into our lives, elbowing up to front and center, how are we to think and talk about God? One evening this week, a good friend of many years showed up at my house. I was home in the yard, gathering the debris deposited by the tornado. He had not received any news of me and was worried. Upon hearing my story, two statements he made caused me to wince: “Boy, God really blessed you,” and a little later, “God really took care of you.”
Really now, did God take care of me in that way, or was I one of the many fortunate? If I say that God spared me, would that not imply that God chose not to spare those who died a mile from me? Or if I were to say that God spared the First Christian Church, the First Baptist Church and St. Philip’s Episcopal Church from damage, then would that not imply that God only partially protected South Joplin Christian Church and First Community Church from damage? What are the implications of saying God spared and partially spared these, but did nothing to spare the total destruction of three other churches?
My friend would never say these things about God, nor would he intend to imply them. He does not believe God acts in such a way. And yet the implications are there. It may encourage us to think of being blessed by God or that God spared us from danger and suffering. But making those claims does implicate God in the favoring of one over another.
When the psalmist scratches out the words of the 23rd Psalm, so beautifully expressed by the King James translators, he or she provides a template for us to understand and to speak about God in the midst of these kinds of times. This template is composed of two equally important ideas. The first is the “Thou art with me through the valley of the shadow of death.” We go through the valley, not around it.
Then the psalmist explains the benefit of God’s presence — “Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies.” God nourishes the soul, feeds our faith, preparing us for the journey through the valley. This side of the equation is given little attention in our reading of the psalm.
At the Fast Trip 2 miles from my house, a group of people sought refuge in a refrigerated room for safety. One of the people there used their phone to record that moment in time. First, there is the nervous chatter of attempted conversation. Then, as the sound of the tornado grows louder, the voices of the people give way to excitement, to fear and then panic, with screams, crying and praying.
Then, rising above the panicked voices, a rather calm, easy voice, speaking to individual friends: he says to one, “I love you”; to another “I love you”; to another “I love you.” Breaking the dominance of fear, that voice speaks with calmness and clarity.
In that calm, secure and loving voice, I sense the care of God and am mindful of the sustenance of the table prepared in the presence of our enemies. The valley is part of the terrain of life, and the nourished faith guides us through it.
