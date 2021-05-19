Whether a child in bed, nighttime rituals completed, listening to a story before the inevitable “lights out,” or a bank of boys, huddled around the campfire, big-eyed and open-mouthed, hearing the traditional telling of a ghost story before turning in, or the numerous other settings of telling and reading stories, childhood and adulthood are enriched by the ancient practice of storytelling.
Harvard psychology professor Robert Coles tells the story of visiting a troubled student who was hospitalized. Following a few ineffective visits, the professor dropped by and left a timely novel on the bed stand next to the sleeping student. Ignoring the book for a few days, the student then began reading it. Breakthrough.
This love of stories is embedded in our DNA — funny stories that make us laugh, sad stories that move us, inspirational stories that encourage us, and thoughtful stories that give us pause and teach. We love stories. In his book “The Call of Stories” the professor surmises, “We can move directly from stories to our lives.”
An example comes from a student of his who reports reading a Flannery O’Connor short story, saying that he could envision an annual rereading of the story because it calls from within “a certain truth.” Asked what that truth is, he responds, “That we’re always in danger of talking one line and living another — and the more successful we are, the more the danger.”
Professor Cole’s book and his ideas helped to transform my way of approaching the Bible and the sermons I delivered from it. It was not a subtle transformation — people who knew me and listened to my sermons and my teaching noticed the changes. No longer do I understand the Bible to be an instruction manual giving “steps one through five” in order to make faith work correctly; neither is it filled with codes and formulas guaranteeing success and achievement.
The Bible is story, containing the stories of the evolving relationship between people of faith and their God. Some of these stories are formal ones, such as the story of Noah’s ark and the story of creation, both of which have two accounts in the Bible, each told a little differently, as stories sometimes are. Others come out of the living of life and the trials of faith: stories of people and events, experiences and ideas, failures and successes. The Bible is far more than a compendium of detailed instructions and orderly guidelines.
My life, your life, is full of stories about successes, failures, relationships, decisions, changes and experiences — stories to be told for interest, humor, help and teaching — stories that are older than movies, television, internet and email. It is noteworthy that these stories can continue to deeply matter, even though they grow old, as we do.
Consider with me a story you have known from childhood. Noah is warned of an impending flood — think COVID-19. He is admonished to build an ark to save lives — think COVID-19 protocol and vaccine. Noah continues building even in the face of naysayers and scoffers. He does not “preach” his belief, nor argue his belief, he lives it. The “certain truth” is that Noah remains faithful, even when doing so is not popular and raises eyebrows.
Oh, by the way. That story by Flannery O’Connor, the one mentioned above that holds such a valuable truth? It was written in Georgia in the '50s and is alive with racist slurs and attitudes largely rejected in today’s culture. Yet, with understanding and patience, we can read it today, reliving the truth of the story.
Reading with patience and understanding, the Bible can be made to live again.
