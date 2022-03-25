“I do not know what I may appear to the world, but to myself, I seem to have been only a boy playing on a seashore diverting myself in now and then finding a smoother pebble or a prettier shell than ordinary, while the great ocean of truth lay, all undiscovered around me.” These words were spoken by the renowned scientist and theologian, Issac Newton. I hear them as a Christian, with childlike enjoyment journeying the beach alongside the ocean that is God, finding a smoother pebble here or a better shell there, matters which enhance my understanding of God.
The day we consider ourselves owning a mature conclusion about, for, or against God with no more need of search and discovery is the day our outlook on life begins to stagnate. Certainly we mature, but we are never beyond the reach of that little boy on the beach seeking new and smoother pebbles of understanding.
In the creation story, that grand opening of Hebrew scripture, I sense a childlike excitement of discovery of a smoother pebble — one God rather than a family of gods.
In the beginning, God! A new idea that called for change, which they accepted, whether or not with ease. The Old Testament continues to hold on to that sense of discovery, “finding smoother pebbles” here and there. If we have lost the excitement of childhood discovery, and the willingness to embrace change, we miss the full impact of the drama that is the Old Testament.
My own understanding of God is one developed through the years of discovery and change. As a youngster, I was taught that God was a jealous God and a stern, frowning judge, delivering punishment in the attempt to rid the world of sin and corruption. In time, I discovered a smoother image of God as being a “micromanager” of life. I moved to Missouri for my last two years of college believing this move to be God’s will. I defined faithfulness to God as being faithful to God’s will. This approach, though smoother than the earlier images, proved to have its own rough spots: How could I be certain of God’s will; is God’s will that rigid; is plan B as good as plan A; is there a plan C?
And then, my two daughters arrived on the scene, dramatically affecting my understanding of God — being there with them throughout life, watching, helping and encouraging their growth amid the ups and downs. As they accepted their own lives and gradually moved away, I couldn’t be there with them, and yet I was with them, watching, helping, encouraging. This became my understanding of God’s place in my life.
When I read the 139th Psalm, I see the psalmist coming to grips with this very understanding of God’s place in life. Hear the comforting discovery — “You know!” You know my thoughts before they are thoughts, when I sit down and when I get up. “Such knowledge is too wonderful for me; it is so high that I cannot attain it.”
Continuing, the writer shifts from his inner world to the external: Where can I go to escape your presence; if I ascend to heaven or to the depths of “Sheol,” you are there; even to the four corners of the earth, you are there!
Finally, the psalmist glances toward the dark side of life and sees God there as well, with complete and loving understanding. Overwhelmed, the psalmist almost whispers, “dark is as light to you.”
But alas, true to human nature, the psalmist slips back into fallibility, uttering a prayer filled with hatred and self-centeredness, seeking God’s assistance in killing all enemies.
And so we continue our romp on the beach, searching for even newer pebbles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.